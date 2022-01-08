Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 1/08/22 - Hoops Notes and Interview w/ Robert Friddell of “intangible”

Pierce and Zach are back this week to talk a little about the Hoops team and their mini-winning streak. They also are joined by Robert Friddell, author of the recently released “intangible: the story behind Virginia’s bigger-than-basketball program”

Friddell is a UVA grad whose book compiles a series of interviews with former UVA players and current and former staff members detailing the first ten years of Coach Bennett’s program. The book dives heavily into the foundation of the team, includes chapters of stories from each of the seasons and offseasons, and culminates of course with the National Championship. It really is a fun read - so make sure to check it out here.

Enjoy the interview, folks - and good luck to the Hoos today in Chapel Hill!