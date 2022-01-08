Armando Bacot and Caleb Love Power UNC to Win over UVA

After back to back road performances against Clemson and Syracuse to give the Virginia Cavaliers’ faithful hope that UVA had figured out their offensive woes, those woes reared their head on Saturday against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

At half, the Hoos had shot just 42% from the field and were just 2 of 7 from three, but only trailed by six thanks to UNC’s poor shooting as well.

The second half was a completely different story with UVA going cold and UNC flipping the script on offense. Armando Bacot and Brady Manek combined for 29 points in the half alone thanks to Manek’s 4-6 shooting beyond the arc and Bacot’s 13 rebounds.

In all, this game will go down as the “Armando Bacot Game” as the Virginia native was able to do whatever he wanted on both sides of the floor. Bacot totaled 29 points and 21 rebounds including 9 offensive rebounds. We’d be remiss if we did not also mention he was the beneficiary of more than a few calls that allowed him to impose his will.

To compliment Bacot, Brady Manek knocked down 5 threes to bolster his 19 points and Caleb Love scored 16 as well with 4-9 from three. UVA was able to keep the rest of the UNC roster in check, but those three were able to outpace UVA 64-58 by themselves.

The loss drops UVA to 3-2 in the ACC, but ends their three game road trip. Three of the next five games on the schedule are in Charlottesville including games against Pittsburgh, NC State, and Louisville who are struggling in ACC play thus far.