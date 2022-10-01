Virginia vs Duke Football GAME THREAD

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Durham, NC

Date: October 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN3

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Vegas Odds: Duke -2.5

The BIG PREVIEW is here with everything you need to know about this matchup including schematic breakdowns, keys to the game, and detailed analysis of Old Dominion's strengths and weaknesses.

Kickoff is at 7:30 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of post game content later today, tomorrow, and next week!

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Lastly, here are media game notes from UVA:

INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP

• Virginia has won seven-straight matchups against Duke dating back to the 2015 season. The two schools have met every year since 1963 and convene in Durham for the first time since the 2018 season.

• Saturday will mark the second-straight night game for the Cavaliers. UVA is 68-59-1 all-time in night games and hold a 25-36 mark in night games on the road.

• Virginia seeking its first road victory of the season and first since its 34-33 triumph at Louisville last year. The Cavaliers are looking to snap a four-game winless streak away from Scott Stadium.

• UVA comes into Saturday with a 2-2 record and hopes to avoid slipping below the .500 mark for the first time since 2020. The Cavaliers began that season 1-4 before rattling off four wins in the last five games to finish 5-5 on the year. It is the only stint below .500 since the beginning of 2018.

•• Including Duke, the Cavaliers first five opponents have combined for an overall record of 12-4 this season.

TOP STORYLINES

• UVA’s Tony Elliott and Duke’s Tim Elko were two of the 12 head coaches to make their collegiate debuts at the beginning of the 2022 season.

• The Duke and Virginia defenses have each forced seven fumbles on the year, tops in the ACC. Six of the seven UVA forced fumbles have come in its two road contests. Just like Syracuse last weekend, Duke comes into its matchup against UVA with no fumbles. The Cavaliers forced three fumbles against the Orange and added an interception, the first four turnovers of the year for Syracuse.

• Brennan Armstrong owns nearly every quarterback record at UVA and is in striking distance of two more. He needs three touchdowns to break Matt Schaub’s career mark of 58 and one more 200-yard passing performance will make him UVA’s all-time leader in 200-yard passing games, a record Armstrong currently shares with Schaub. Last year against Duke, Armstrong threw for 364 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

• The Blue Devils come into Saturday’s game averaging 5.86 yards per rush, the highest in the ACC. The Cavaliers have held its last two opponents under 100 yards rushing and to an average of 2.34 yards per carry. UVA has not held an opponent under 100 yards in three-straight games since the 2019 season.

SACK MASTERS

• A total of seven different Cavalier defenders have recorded a sack this season, tied for the 10th most in the country.

• Virginia is averaging 3.50 sacks per game, the most in the ACC.

• Chico Bennett Jr. leads all Cavaliers with four sacks which included a two-sack effort against the Orange en route to ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Bennett has a sack in three-straight games.

• Kam Butler forced his second fumble of the season against Syracuse, stripping All-American Sean Tucker on the Orange’s second drive of the game. He is one of four players in the ACC with two forced fumbles this season.