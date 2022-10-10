Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 10/10/22 - Preseason Basketball Mailbag!

Pierce, Zach, and Ben are back this week with a special men’s basketball episode of the podcast. Enjoy the optimism of that UVA program instead of a certain other sport! This week, the crew answer your questions about the team’s rotation, potential star players, how the new players will fit into the system, and the floor/ceiling for the upcoming season. It’s an odd situation to be in considering the team has a TON of questions about how this year will look - despite returning nearly the entire roster from last season. Basketball is almost here, folks - come join the party with this episode!