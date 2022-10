2Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Virginia Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Be sure to join us down in the comments to expand on your answers!

Note: For the question on “Who do you think UVA’s player will be this season?” that ought to be written “Who do you think UVA’s BEST player will be this season?” Apologies for the important typo there!