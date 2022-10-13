Around the Corner 10/13: Tony Bennett embracing his salty side, recruiting updates, and Mamadi Diakite making a push for an NBA roster spot

Yo yo my fellow Virginia Cavaliers peeps and welcome back to Around the Corner. After a day off so I could, ya know, do some homework, we’re back with a bang on this rainy Thursday morning.

Notable news

Virginia Basketball: Two Recruiting Targets Cut UVA From Lists — Cavaliers Now

With fall recruiting in full swing, 2023 and 2024 recruits are slimming down their prospective school lists. Of note, highly touted 2023 PG Elmarko Jackson didn’t include the ‘Hoos in his final five while another PG, 2024 Dedan Thomas Jr., also cut UVA from his final group.

One-on-one with Tony Bennett (Part 2): Embrace the Pace — On3

Another portion of Jamie Shaw’s interview with CTB went up the other day. And whew boy check out this salty, juicy quote:

People negatively recruit against us a lot. I say if they can win as much as we have and they can produce as many guys into the NBA, then go ahead and talk about it. And if they can’t, it’s probably best just to focus on themselves. You know, our guys are not just a flash in the pan in the league.

Takeaways from what UVA men’s basketball’s Tony Bennett, Jayden Gardner, and Kihei Clark said at ACC Media Tipoff — Streaking the Lawn

Speaking of Bennett and his squad, he headed down to Charlotte with Jayden Gardner and Kihei Clark yesterday for the ACC Media Tipoff. With that, we’ve got the meaningful takeaways from what they said.

Social media dive

Another note from ACC Media day, this quote from Bennett about his father Dick is pretty interesting.

"My father has been the biggest influence in my basketball career ... To be able to still share that, I just love having him there." pic.twitter.com/Q1CvShMqjL — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) October 12, 2022

UVA players keep looking good in preseason action. Mamadi Diakite had 13 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and one block and shot 5-7 from the field and 2-4 from deep. He’s making a serious spot for Cleveland’s 15th and final roster spot.

I asked #Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff about Mamadi Diakite being one of the first players off the bench tonight and it was partially due to the injuries they’re dealing with.



But, they said they’ve also loved Diakite’s energy through preseason and wanted to lean on him more. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) October 13, 2022

Yet another commit for UVA lacrosse, landing a current high school sophomore in attackman Brayden Lahey. Another good pickup for Lars Tiffany and company.

We have the first 2025 commit, as 4 ⭐️ junior Brayden Lahey, A, Trinity-Pawling (N.Y.) will reclass and become a '25 at @UVAMensLax.



Thriving for @TL_Illinois and @ExpressLacrosse North, the Virginia legacy is a smooth operator who can create on his own and score from range. pic.twitter.com/1fgscpn6uT — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) October 11, 2022

Content notes

Apologies for not getting an ATC up yesterday. Damn school getting in the way. But we’re still getting into the heart of basketball preseason content so we’ve got plenty more of that coming down the chute in the coming days and weeks.

Additionally, for this Saturday’s Blue-White scrimmage, Ben and I will be in attendance and will be getting a live, play-by-play story up along with final stats and game takeaways, so we’re looking forward to that and providing a look at the team just a few weeks before the season officially kicks off.