ACC Betting Preview: Week 7

Virginia’s on a bye this week, but the action doesn’t rest. There’s only four ACC games with the conference taking a back seat to big time national games like Alabama/Tennessee. Never the less, here’s how I’m leaning on this fall Saturday.

Miami Hurricanes @ Virginia Tech Hokies

VaTech +7.5; Over/Under 48

I’m just waiting for Miami to figure it out, but each week something just doesn’t look right. They can run the ball by Tyler Van Dyke struggles. Van Dyke is humming, but the defense can’t get stops. But then there’s VaTech. I’m not sure of anything they do well. Maybe play defense. So with that in mind, I think they can get Miami off the field enough, but won’t be able to do anything offensively themselves.

Pick: Under 48

NC State Wolfpack @ Syracuse Orange

Syracuse -3; Over/Under 42.5

Normally, I’d look at a spot like this for NC State and think they’re primed for a let down. Clemson, Florida State, then a trip to Syracuse would be an easy take on the Orange. But somehow, Syracuse is undefeated and looking to make some noise in the Atlantic. That said, while they are good, have they really played anybody? They struggled the beat Purdue, then in conference they’ve played Virginia and Louisville. Even if Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary doesn’t play, I like the ‘Pack and the points.

Pick: NC State +3

Clemson Tigers @ Florida State Seminoles

Florida State +4.5; Over/Under 51

I was really expecting a letdown last weekend for Clemson as they traveled to Boston College. But the Tigers showed up and took care of business without breaking a sweat. Florida State is better, but they’re not ready to compete for the Clemson’s top spot. The year to get Clemson was last year and I’m afraid the conference still goes through them.

Pick: Clemson -4.5

North Carolina Tar Heels @ Duke Blue Devils

Duke +7; Over/Under 68

I was pretty disappointed with both teams’ performance last week. UNC just couldn’t finish drives, but they’re defense was able to keep Miami from doing the same. Then Duke just didn’t show up. I still don’t think Georgia Tech is very good and the Blue Devils came out way too sluggish early before finally falling in OT. They’ll be ready for this one. Expect both these teams to go up and down the field and there to be plenty of points. I hate totals this high, but so does everyone else which keeps it from getting out of hand. I think it goes over.

Pick: Over 68

Record: 25-21-1