UVA men’s basketball Blue-White scrimmage LIVE play by play

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team is playing its annual blue-white scrimmage this afternoon and, as such, Ben Wieland and I are on the scene to cover the game. Unfortunately, the contest isn’t streamed anywhere, but we’ll be providing a live play-by-play here on the site and will be putting halftime and final stats along with a longer form takeaways story after the scrimmage.

Full Time Stats:

Kihei Clark: 4 points, 12 assists, 3 steals, 0-3 FG (0-1 3PT), 4-4 FT

Reece Beekman: 4 points, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 2-10 FG (0-3 3PT)

Jayden Gardner: 13 points, 6-12 FG, 1-4 FT

Armaan Franklin: 14 points, 1 assist, 5-9 FG (4-6 3PT)

Ben Vander Plas: 13 points, 3 assists, 5-9 FG (3-4 3PT)

Taine Murray: 12 points, 3-7 FG (1-4 3PT), 5-5 FT

Isaac McKneely: 9 points, 1 assist, 3-10 FG (3-7 3PT)

Isaac Traudt: 12 points, 4-5 FG (4-5 3PT)

Chase Coleman: 2 points, 1 assist, 1-1 FG

Ryan Dunn: 10 points, 1 steal, 1 block, 5-7 FG (0-1 3PT)

Kadin Shedrick: 15 points, 1 block, 5-9 FG, 5-7 FT

Leon Bond: 10 points, 1 assist, 5-9 FG (0-1 3PT)

Only points, assists, steals, blocks, and field goal attempts from each area were tracked.

First half play by play

Pregame:

The teams are set to change throughout the game, but these are the rosters for the start of the game:

Bolded players starting.

Blue roster: Kihei Clark, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Isaac Traudt, Taine Murray, Ryan Dunn, Tristan How

White roster: Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, Ben Vander Plas, Kadin Shedrick, Leon Bond, Chase Coleman

10:00 1Q

Kadin Shedrick wins the tip against Traudt.

9:42

Leon Bond misses a midrange jumper from the free throw line

9:20

Jayden Gardner sinks a midrange fadeaway to put Blue up 2-0.

9:05

Isaac McKneely misses a driving layup

8:54

Taine Murray hits short pull up jumper in traffic

8:43

Reece Beekman missed driving layup contest by Gardner

8:27

Jayden Gardner stripped by Shedrick and Beekman. Still blue ball.

7:49

Armaan Franklin hits step back three with the shot clock expiring. Blue up 7-0

7:19

Kadin Shedrick travels in the post with Traudt guarding him

6:50

Kihei Clark turnover pass, Beekman pick and fed Vander Plas for transition layup

6:26

Isaac Traudt three ball assisted by Kihei

6:10

Beekman missed floater after losing his defender

6:00

Gardner misses layup in traffic

5:50

Beekman turnover on pass down court

5:27

Gardner slips through the defense for a layup through Kadin Shedrick

4:54

Gardner with another fade away jumper over Vander Plas

4:13

Shedrick fouled by Traudt while going for the offensive rebound. Misses the first free throw, but makes the second. 14-3 Blue team.

3:48

Shedrick block of Armaan Franklin at the rim. Had help with Bond from behind

3:34

Beekman steal from Murray on the baseline.

3:20

McKneely hits a three from Beekman

3:05

Franklin hits wide open three-pointer to match

1:57

Traudt hits his second three-pointer. Youngins can shoot

1:44

Beekman drives and hits a layup with Traudt contesting

1:19

Murray fouled on his drive by Shedrick. Makes both free throws

1:05

McKneely misses a three

25.1

Kadin Shedrick gets a switch on Ryan Dunn, backs him down, hits the hook shot and the and-one free throw. Grown man move right there. 22-11 Blue team

3.0

Franklin missed contested three. 22-11 Blue team at the conclusion of the first 10 minute quarter.

2nd Quarter

9:50

Missed Gardner pull up.

9:33

Gardner fouls Shedrick in the paint after a nice find by Bond.

8:55

McKneely misses a looooong step back triple.

8:45

Taine Murray turnover as McKneely intercepts his pass.

8:30

Shedrick turnover with errant pass to Bond

7:57

Missed Murray three off of a Clark cross court feed.

7:34

Shedrick missed layup off a post up.

7:23

Shedrick fouls Gardner hard on his drive. Gardner shooting free throws. Misses both. Still no points in the second quarter.

7:03

Dunn blocks a McKneely shot after McKneely got his own rebound.

6:45

Dunn dunk off of a Clark drive and find.

6:30

Shedrick dunk from the Bond assist.

5:55

Dunn scores in transition off of a Beekman feed. Scoreboard reset after the first quarter so it’s currently 4-2, Blue team. 26-13 total.

4:57

Gardner spin move and reverse layup against BVP. He looks comfortable. 6-2 Blue team in the second.

4:18

Gardner missed jumper.

4:10

McKeely CASHES a corner three-ball from Reece Beekman.

3:34

Bond gets his own rebound after a cross court pass from Shedrick and then finishes the lineup.

2:44

Bond hits a pull up midrange jumper.

2:30

Gardner hits a jumper from the free throw line off a Kihei feed.

2:05

Another Shedrick and one. Off an offensive rebound. Hits the free throw. 12-8 White team this quarter. 30-23 Blue overall.

1:21

Bond turnover, missed BVP cutting to the basket

1:00

Franklin corner three after Clark dribbled threw his legs to avoid the hedge.

:45

McKneely three after a Reece feed

:30

Beekman blocks a step back Kihei triple

Clock winds down after the ball is tipped out of bounds

33-26 at halftime, Blue team leading.

Second half play by play

Franklin, Gardner, and Dunn switched to white for the second half. McKneely switched to blue along with Vander Plas.

3Q

9:30

Dunn makes a layup in transition

9:00

Gardner makes one and misses on free throw

8:30

Kihei Clark makes both free throws

8:00

Clark feeds Ben Vander Plas for a reverse layup

6:56

Dunn misses midrange pull up jumper

5:30

Missed Beekman three. Has two points on six shots so far.

5:07

Murray drives the baseline and is fouled and makes both free throws. 6-3 Blue team in the second half so far.

4:50

Gardner misses while surrounded in the paint. No Clark or Beekman on the floor so McKneely and Franklin bringing the ball up for their respective teams.

3:58

Shedrick fouled in the paint by Traudt after missing and getting his own rebound. Hits both free throws.

3:30

Chase Coleman drives to the rim off of a ball screen and hits a layup.

3:13

Armaan Franklin blows by McKneely for a fairly impressive right hand twisting layup on the right side of the basket.

2:45

Vander Plas hits a three off of the McKneely assist.

1:33

Kadin misses a driving dunk. Noticed an open lane and took advantage but threw the ball down just a bit too hard and it bounced out.

:52

Traudt hits another three from the corner. He’s looked the part today especially offensively.

:05

Reece Beekman steal on a McKneely pass to Traudt, proceeded to gallop down the court and dunk the ball before the end of the quarter.

14-9 Blue team in the third quarter.

4Q

9:20

Reece Beekman feeds Kadin Shedrick for a dunk off a nice inbounds play.

9:03

Kihei drove the lane, found Ben Vander Plas who then fed Taine Murray in the corner. From a spot he had plenty of success last season against Iowa, the Kiwi canned it.

8:12

Beekman finds Shedrick rolling to the hoop off a pick and roll. 4-3 White team.

7:45

Traudt bangs a three ball that bounced on the rim for a bit. This blue team is stacked with shooters with Murray, McKneely, BVP, and Traudt

7:00

Transition Gardner bucket from a Beekman assist.

6:20

Deep Franklin three from a Gardner pass out of the post

6:00

Leon Bond transition alley oop off of a Beekman feed. Whew boy that was pretty.

5:40

Isaac Traudt goes down hard after going for a rebound. Looks to be a left ankle injury. Heading into the tunnel with trainer Ethan Saliba.

5:15

Dunn with a really really pretty drive, spin move, and finish with his left hand. He’s looked very smooth.

5:00

Another BVP three ball. Drink!

4:25

Three second violation on Shedrick, so turnover for the White team.

4:01

Leon Bond with a really pretty euro step and left hand finish in transition. First years flashing potential. 15-9 White team this quarter.

2:59

Taine Murray with a strong drive and finish with his left hand. Scores through the Ryan Dunn foul. Nailed the free throw.

2:26

Kihei Clark makes a pair of free throws. No made field goals for him today but four free throws.

:55

Leon Bond with a layup off the inbounds pass from Reece. 17-14

:43

Ben Vander Plas ties up the fourth quarter score with a three off a pick and pop. Kihei with the assist. 17-17 with 36 seconds left after a White timeout.

:17

Dunn with another drive. Jump stopped and scored over his defender. 19-17 White team.

:00

Murray misses the potential quarter winning pull up deep ball.