UVA men’s basketball Blue-White scrimmage LIVE play by play

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team is playing its annual blue-white scrimmage this afternoon and, as such, Ben Wieland and I are on the scene to cover the game. Unfortunately, the contest isn’t streamed anywhere, but we’ll be providing a live play-by-play here on the site and will be putting halftime and final stats along with a longer form takeaways story after the scrimmage.
Full Time Stats:
Kihei Clark: 4 points, 12 assists, 3 steals, 0-3 FG (0-1 3PT), 4-4 FT
Reece Beekman: 4 points, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 2-10 FG (0-3 3PT)
Jayden Gardner: 13 points, 6-12 FG, 1-4 FT
Armaan Franklin: 14 points, 1 assist, 5-9 FG (4-6 3PT)
Ben Vander Plas: 13 points, 3 assists, 5-9 FG (3-4 3PT)
Taine Murray: 12 points, 3-7 FG (1-4 3PT), 5-5 FT
Isaac McKneely: 9 points, 1 assist, 3-10 FG (3-7 3PT)
Isaac Traudt: 12 points, 4-5 FG (4-5 3PT)
Chase Coleman: 2 points, 1 assist, 1-1 FG
Ryan Dunn: 10 points, 1 steal, 1 block, 5-7 FG (0-1 3PT)
Kadin Shedrick: 15 points, 1 block, 5-9 FG, 5-7 FT
Leon Bond: 10 points, 1 assist, 5-9 FG (0-1 3PT)
Only points, assists, steals, blocks, and field goal attempts from each area were tracked.
First half play by play
Pregame:
The teams are set to change throughout the game, but these are the rosters for the start of the game:
Bolded players starting.
Blue roster: Kihei Clark, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Isaac Traudt, Taine Murray, Ryan Dunn, Tristan How
White roster: Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, Ben Vander Plas, Kadin Shedrick, Leon Bond, Chase Coleman
10:00 1Q
Kadin Shedrick wins the tip against Traudt.
9:42
Leon Bond misses a midrange jumper from the free throw line
9:20
Jayden Gardner sinks a midrange fadeaway to put Blue up 2-0.
9:05
Isaac McKneely misses a driving layup
8:54
Taine Murray hits short pull up jumper in traffic
8:43
Reece Beekman missed driving layup contest by Gardner
8:27
Jayden Gardner stripped by Shedrick and Beekman. Still blue ball.
7:49
Armaan Franklin hits step back three with the shot clock expiring. Blue up 7-0
7:19
Kadin Shedrick travels in the post with Traudt guarding him
6:50
Kihei Clark turnover pass, Beekman pick and fed Vander Plas for transition layup
6:26
Isaac Traudt three ball assisted by Kihei
6:10
Beekman missed floater after losing his defender
6:00
Gardner misses layup in traffic
5:50
Beekman turnover on pass down court
5:27
Gardner slips through the defense for a layup through Kadin Shedrick
4:54
Gardner with another fade away jumper over Vander Plas
4:13
Shedrick fouled by Traudt while going for the offensive rebound. Misses the first free throw, but makes the second. 14-3 Blue team.
3:48
Shedrick block of Armaan Franklin at the rim. Had help with Bond from behind
3:34
Beekman steal from Murray on the baseline.
3:20
McKneely hits a three from Beekman
3:05
Franklin hits wide open three-pointer to match
1:57
Traudt hits his second three-pointer. Youngins can shoot
1:44
Beekman drives and hits a layup with Traudt contesting
1:19
Murray fouled on his drive by Shedrick. Makes both free throws
1:05
McKneely misses a three
25.1
Kadin Shedrick gets a switch on Ryan Dunn, backs him down, hits the hook shot and the and-one free throw. Grown man move right there. 22-11 Blue team
3.0
Franklin missed contested three. 22-11 Blue team at the conclusion of the first 10 minute quarter.
2nd Quarter
9:50
Missed Gardner pull up.
9:33
Gardner fouls Shedrick in the paint after a nice find by Bond.
8:55
McKneely misses a looooong step back triple.
8:45
Taine Murray turnover as McKneely intercepts his pass.
8:30
Shedrick turnover with errant pass to Bond
7:57
Missed Murray three off of a Clark cross court feed.
7:34
Shedrick missed layup off a post up.
7:23
Shedrick fouls Gardner hard on his drive. Gardner shooting free throws. Misses both. Still no points in the second quarter.
7:03
Dunn blocks a McKneely shot after McKneely got his own rebound.
6:45
Dunn dunk off of a Clark drive and find.
6:30
Shedrick dunk from the Bond assist.
5:55
Dunn scores in transition off of a Beekman feed. Scoreboard reset after the first quarter so it’s currently 4-2, Blue team. 26-13 total.
4:57
Gardner spin move and reverse layup against BVP. He looks comfortable. 6-2 Blue team in the second.
4:18
Gardner missed jumper.
4:10
McKeely CASHES a corner three-ball from Reece Beekman.
3:34
Bond gets his own rebound after a cross court pass from Shedrick and then finishes the lineup.
2:44
Bond hits a pull up midrange jumper.
2:30
Gardner hits a jumper from the free throw line off a Kihei feed.
2:05
Another Shedrick and one. Off an offensive rebound. Hits the free throw. 12-8 White team this quarter. 30-23 Blue overall.
1:21
Bond turnover, missed BVP cutting to the basket
1:00
Franklin corner three after Clark dribbled threw his legs to avoid the hedge.
:45
McKneely three after a Reece feed
:30
Beekman blocks a step back Kihei triple
Clock winds down after the ball is tipped out of bounds
33-26 at halftime, Blue team leading.
Second half play by play
Franklin, Gardner, and Dunn switched to white for the second half. McKneely switched to blue along with Vander Plas.
3Q
9:30
Dunn makes a layup in transition
9:00
Gardner makes one and misses on free throw
8:30
Kihei Clark makes both free throws
8:00
Clark feeds Ben Vander Plas for a reverse layup
6:56
Dunn misses midrange pull up jumper
5:30
Missed Beekman three. Has two points on six shots so far.
5:07
Murray drives the baseline and is fouled and makes both free throws. 6-3 Blue team in the second half so far.
4:50
Gardner misses while surrounded in the paint. No Clark or Beekman on the floor so McKneely and Franklin bringing the ball up for their respective teams.
3:58
Shedrick fouled in the paint by Traudt after missing and getting his own rebound. Hits both free throws.
3:30
Chase Coleman drives to the rim off of a ball screen and hits a layup.
3:13
Armaan Franklin blows by McKneely for a fairly impressive right hand twisting layup on the right side of the basket.
2:45
Vander Plas hits a three off of the McKneely assist.
1:33
Kadin misses a driving dunk. Noticed an open lane and took advantage but threw the ball down just a bit too hard and it bounced out.
:52
Traudt hits another three from the corner. He’s looked the part today especially offensively.
:05
Reece Beekman steal on a McKneely pass to Traudt, proceeded to gallop down the court and dunk the ball before the end of the quarter.
14-9 Blue team in the third quarter.
4Q
9:20
Reece Beekman feeds Kadin Shedrick for a dunk off a nice inbounds play.
9:03
Kihei drove the lane, found Ben Vander Plas who then fed Taine Murray in the corner. From a spot he had plenty of success last season against Iowa, the Kiwi canned it.
8:12
Beekman finds Shedrick rolling to the hoop off a pick and roll. 4-3 White team.
7:45
Traudt bangs a three ball that bounced on the rim for a bit. This blue team is stacked with shooters with Murray, McKneely, BVP, and Traudt
7:00
Transition Gardner bucket from a Beekman assist.
6:20
Deep Franklin three from a Gardner pass out of the post
6:00
Leon Bond transition alley oop off of a Beekman feed. Whew boy that was pretty.
5:40
Isaac Traudt goes down hard after going for a rebound. Looks to be a left ankle injury. Heading into the tunnel with trainer Ethan Saliba.
5:15
Dunn with a really really pretty drive, spin move, and finish with his left hand. He’s looked very smooth.
5:00
Another BVP three ball. Drink!
4:25
Three second violation on Shedrick, so turnover for the White team.
4:01
Leon Bond with a really pretty euro step and left hand finish in transition. First years flashing potential. 15-9 White team this quarter.
2:59
Taine Murray with a strong drive and finish with his left hand. Scores through the Ryan Dunn foul. Nailed the free throw.
2:26
Kihei Clark makes a pair of free throws. No made field goals for him today but four free throws.
:55
Leon Bond with a layup off the inbounds pass from Reece. 17-14
:43
Ben Vander Plas ties up the fourth quarter score with a three off a pick and pop. Kihei with the assist. 17-17 with 36 seconds left after a White timeout.
:17
Dunn with another drive. Jump stopped and scored over his defender. 19-17 White team.
:00
Murray misses the potential quarter winning pull up deep ball.
