WATCH: Highlights from Virginia basketball’s Blue-White scrimmage

The Virginia Cavaliers basketball programs held their Blue-White scrimmages this afternoon and have promptly released various highlight reels from the action. Be sure to check out our play-by-play game story and takeaways from the men’s game as well.

First up of the four (4!!!) videos from today’s games is the men’s team highlights:

Then we’ve got the highlights from the women’s game:

Third up, the media team mic’d up Associate Head Coach Jason Williford for the men’s contest. This is 1:33 of fun.

And, last but certainly not least, one of the women’s team’s assistants, CJ Jones, was mic’d up as well. Love the energy, Coach.