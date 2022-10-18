UVA basketball picked to finish third in the ACC in Preseason Media Poll

Ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 college basketball season, the ACC has released its Preseason Media Poll along with preseason picks for the All-ACC First and Second Teams, ACC POTY, and ACC ROTY.

The Virginia Cavaliers weren’t too prominent in the polling, picked to finish third in the ACC behind North Carolina in first and Duke in second. Granted, the ‘Hoos did pick up the second-most first place votes with six compared to North Carolina’s 90, Duke’s two, and Miami’s two. Not that this means all that much.

Jayden Gardner was picked for the All-ACC Second Team and was the highest vote getter of that group as he was just three “points” behind Duke’s Jeremy Roach who was the fifth guy on the First Team. With that in mind it’s slightly odd that Gardner didn’t get a single player of the year vote especially considering that Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor did...

Isaac McKneely closed out the Wahoo recognition with his lone rookie of the year vote while four Duke players were the top-four vote getters in that category.

Full results below:

2022 ACC Preseason Poll (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

First-place votes in parentheses

Preseason All-ACC (101 total votes)

First Team

Name, School, Votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 100

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 81

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 58

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 46

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35

Second Team

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 32

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 19

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, 18

PJ Hall, Clemson, 17

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 14

Preseason Player of the Year

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 82

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 5

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 4

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 2

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1

Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech, 1

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 1

Preseason Rookie of the Year

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 57

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 25

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 5

Mark Mitchell, Duke, 3T

Tyler Nickel, North Carolina, 2

Jalen Washington, North Carolina, 2

JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 2

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 2

Prince Aligbe, Boston College, 1

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 1