Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 10/19/22 - Good Vibes and Bad Vibes

With basketball, the preseason vibes are good! With football...

By Jay Pierce
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Louisville Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Pierce, Zach, and Ben are back at this week with some thoughts on the men’s basketball team’s Blue and White scrimmage and all the optimism around grounds for the upcoming season. But first, they discuss the crater that the UVA football team has fallen into and how Coach Elliott could potentially pull them out. Certainly the vibes are bad surrounding the program - does that make all us Wahoos extra excited for basketball? For sure. Is that setting us up for further disappointment? I suppose we’ll see...

Streaking The Lawn Podcast - Each week, your Streaking the Lawn podcast crew gets together to talk about the latest and greatest with all things Virginia and beyond.

Check out this week’s episode of the podcast and let us know your thoughts on the upcoming year. It sounds more and more like the first year players are ready to contribute - but what does that do for the rotation? There might not be enough minutes to go around...

