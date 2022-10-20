ACC Football Betting Preview: Week 8

Not having to sweat a Virginia Cavaliers game was good for the bank roll. A 3-1 record and a UVA “not loss” always makes for a happy weekend. But there’s no time to celebrate as the week starts early with Virginia and Georgia Tech getting the ACC action started on Thursday. It’s been a good year so far, so let’s keep it rolling.

Thursday

Virginia Cavaliers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech -3; Over/Under 47

We get a little Thursday night action as the ‘Hoos travel to Atlanta for a date with Georgia Tech. Both teams are coming off byes so I expect them to come in prepared. I’m interested to see what the new coaching staff can do with a week off to assess and make adjustments for the last half of the season. With that said, I think the offense will be improved. There’s just too much talent for them to be this bad. Georgia Tech on the other hand is looking to stay hot. They’ve won both their games since firing Geoff Collins. They’re good enough to beat Virginia, but overall I see a close game with the offenses making the difference.

Pick: Over 47

Saturday

Syracuse Orange @ Clemson Tigers

Clemson -13.5; Over/Under 49.5

Syracuse has been great this season, but I said it last week, who have they beaten? The win over NC State is nice, but that Wolfpack squad was a shell without Devin Leary under center. The Orange defense has been stellar, but they’ve feasted in advantageous game scripts. That won’t be the case in Death Valley. Can the Orange stop the Clemson rushing attack? Will Sean Tucker be able to run them back into the game if they fall behind? I don’t think so.

Pick: Clemson -13.5

Duke Blue Devils @ Miami Hurricanes

Miami -9; Over/Under 58.5

This is just too many points. Miami controlled their game against VaTech from jump, but had to hang on for a six point win. Duke won’t beat themselves and will play to the final whistle. The game may never be in doubt, but the back door cover is in play as the Hurricanes aren’t a team to trust laying over a touchdown.

Pick: Duke +9

Boston College Eagles @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest -20.5; Over/Under 61

Boston College can’t run the ball. Wake Forest’s defense gets better when it forces teams to rely on the pass. Boston College won’t be able to keep the Demon Deacon offense down, falling behind and not able to catch up. I lean the under, but worry so much passing keeps the clock from running. There’s also a chance Boston College passing leads to short fields for Wake. The ‘Deacs will sneak in an easy score and Sam Hartman and company will do the rest. It’s tough to lay three touchdowns in conference, but I think it lines up for Wake this week.

Pick: Wake Forest -20.5

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Louisville Cardinals

Louisville -2.5; Over/Under 55.5

The vaunted Pitt pass rush just isn’t there this season. That’s forcing the offense into too many shootouts. Louisville will be happy to oblige and can run up and down the field with the best of them. There should be plenty of scoring and a close game coming down to the finish.

Pick: Over 55.5

Record: 28-22-1