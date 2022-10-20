UVA vs Georgia Tech Football GAME THREAD

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: October 20, 2022

Time: 7:30 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Vegas Odds: Georgia Tech -3

Lastly, here are media game notes from UVA:

INSIDE THURSDAY’S MATCHUP

• Virginia will be on the road for the third time in its last four games. After its trip to Atlanta, only the regular season finale at Virginia Tech will be played away from Scott Stadium.

• The Cavaliers are coming off a bye and will play for the first time in 11 days. UVA is 30-33 all-time coming off a bye week and has won four of its last six games after the bye week.

• UVA is seeking its first road win after a bye week since defeating at NC State 33-6 in 2012.

• At 0-3 in conference play, UVA is looking to avoid its first 0-4 start since the 2013 season.

• The Cavaliers are below the .500 mark for only the second time since the 2018 season and the first time since 2020 when began that season 1-4 before rattling off four wins in the last five games to finish 5-5 on the year.

• Virginia enters the contest winless in its last five road games, its last win coming in comeback fashion, a 34-33 win at Louisville.

• UVA has won four of the last six meetings against Georgia Tech but has not claimed victory at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2008. The Yellow Jackets have won five-straight games at home against UVA, including a 30-27 overtime win in 2018.

TOP STORYLINES

• Quarterback Brennan Armstrong tied the Virginia program record for career touchdown passes (56) held by Matt Schaub last week against Louisville. A touchdown pass on Thursday will make him UVA’s all-time leader.

• Thursday night will serve as a homecoming for 12 Cavaliers that hail from the state of Georgia, second only to Virginia (52) for the most from any state. Virginia defensive ends coach Chris Slade coached at Pace Academy in Atlanta for nine years before assuming his current role prior to the 2022 season.

• The primetime matchup will feature two of the nation’s top tacklers, Virginia’s Nick Jackson (10.3 tackles per game/13th in FBS) and Georgia Tech’s Ayinde Eley (10.8 tackles per game/7th in FBS).

• UVA (17.8) and Georgia Tech (17.3) come into the contest as the two lowest scoring teams in the ACC. Last year the two teams combined for 88 points in a 48-40 Cavalier victory in Charlottesville.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1 – Armstrong needs one touchdown pass to become UVA’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes.

20 – Consecutive games with a reception for wide receiver Keytaon Thompson. He has led UVA in catches in five-straight games.

1.5 – After a career-high three passes defended in UVA’s last game against Louisville, cornerback Anthony Johnson moved into a tie for the ACC lead with 1.5 pass breakups per game

7 – Fumbles recovered through six games by the UVA defense, the second most in the ACC and the tied for the 11th most in the country.