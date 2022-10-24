Around the Corner 10/24: UVA Football “good enough,” Trey Murphy stays hot, and UVA men’s soccer tops the ACC

Helllllooooo everybody and thanks for joining me on this cool October Monday morning to catch up on the world of the Virginia Cavaliers!

Coming off a football win on Thursday and a number of good wins for the soccer, field hockey, and volleyball programs means there’s plenty to be excited about. PLUS, basketball starts in exactly TWO WEEKS.

Notable news

No. 24 Virginia Downs No. 25 Wake Forest, Goes Top of the ACC — Virginia Sports

‘Hoos got a big win on Saturday and promptly took the top spot in the ACC standings. On senior night, UVA took the 1-0 victory off of a Leo Afonso goal off of the assist from Phil Horton.

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after win over Georgia Tech — Wahoos247

Always good to get the perspective from the Head Wahoo after games. Honestly say what you will about Elliott, he’s really good in pressers in my opinion.

Barber: For Virginia, being good enough to win may be good enough, for now — The Daily Progress

Nice story from Mike Barber here on where the UVA football team is at right now and what that means for the remainder of this season and for the program moving forward.

Social media dive

The second year breakout season is absolutely happening for Trey Murphy. Sure, he had to play more minutes in last night’s game due to the injuries of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. But he showed up big when called upon and continues to prove himself as an incredibly valuable piece for this exciting Pelicans team.

Trey Murphy had 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3PT) and 9 rebounds in 40 minutes in the Pelicans’ OT loss to the Jazz



pic.twitter.com/2kzKH3Tffa — Hoos In The NBA (@hoosinthenba) October 24, 2022

Fun little edit here playing off Taylor Swift’s new album which was released Friday. You could argue Sam Brunelle might draw a bigger crowd to JPJ for November 7th’s season opener than Swift would. Just saying.

Say what you will about Brennan, he’s probably gonna leave Cville with nearly every QB record that UVA has. Was cool to witness another piece of record breaking on Thursday night.

And that's the record!



UVA's new all-time leader in career TD passes with 57 @bstrong34 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/jgaxZHxqTP — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 21, 2022

Speaking of, we’ve got further signs of life for the Armstrong-Wicks connection. Another dazzling touchdown connection between the two on Thursday makes two in as many games and, while the drops are still a problem, at least we’re starting to see some of those big-hitters hit.

Dontayvion Wicks juked everyone on his way to the end zone ‍ pic.twitter.com/7TajKNCqLH — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2022

Student perspective

Woof. It’s been a couple hellish weeks of midterms. Apologies for the lack of consistency with ATC and with content on the site over the weekend. Took my first weekend off in a while to attend to both my personal and academic life.

Among other things this weekend, I did go grocery shopping at Kroger (humble brag, just $94 for ~ three weeks of groceries) and ended up behind UVA women’s basketball commit and 2023 five star Kymora Johnson and her mom in the self checkout aisle. Wish I’d said hello. Pretty cool for one of Charlottesville’s own heading to UVA to play for Coach Mox.

Also randomly drove past Brian O’Connor on the way to Kroger. I came up a bit too far when trying to beat a light to turn left but then had to proceed to back up a smidge as he turned left once my light went red and his green.