Around the Corner 10/25: Chico Bennett an ACC Player of the Week, Kihei Clark named to Cousy Watch List, UVA’s non-con is as tough as ever

Good morning folks and welcome into another day of chatting about your very own Virginia Cavaliers!

Notable news

Teel: Virginia’s nonconference hoops schedule reminiscent of Sampson’s final season — Roanoke Times

Nice piece with good perspective on UVA basketball’s non-conference schedule this season from David Teel here. With games against #3 Houston, #5 Baylor, #8 UCLA or #23 Illinois, and #22 Michigan, there’s no doubt that the ‘Hoos will be significantly tested and, according to Teel, tested the most in the non-con since Ralph Samspon roamed the skies of U-Hall.

ACC Names Chico Bennett Jr. Defensive Lineman of the Week for 2nd Time — Cavaliers Now

After a two sack, seven tackle game against Georgia Tech on Thursday, Chico Bennett Jr. has been named as the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second time this season. The former GT transfer also received this recognition after another two-sack outing at Syracuse. With six sacks on the season now, Bennett actually solely leads the conference in sacks through seven games. He’s been a big part of this defense and even just a bit more consistency from him would be huge.

Clark Named to Cousy Award Watch List — Virginia Sports

For the fourth consecutive season, Kihei Clark was named to the Bob Cousy award watch list for the best point guard in college basketball. Honestly this just shows how out of the loop national media and whatnot is from the specifics of individual teams. Ask anybody who knows anything about this UVA basketball team and they’ll tell you Reece Beekman should and would be the team’s true and best point guard for this upcoming season.

Social media dive

Vibes seem to be turning around a bit for the football program right now. Fun watch to hear Tony Elliott on ACC Network last night.

"The guys are working every single day. They want to learn how to think like a champion [and] to think like a winner."



️ https://t.co/qr2POWIwPj



— Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) October 25, 2022

With all our hype about NBA ‘Hoos, there are definitely some ‘Hoos in the NFL still making their mark.

While the Celtics lost last night and Brogdon hasn’t shot his absolute best, the excitement for him among Boston fans and media is real. And that’s just really nice to see because with the quality that he brings to the floor he deserves to be appreciated as such. He really is a great fit in Boston.

It’s crazy that when things go wrong, the Cs can look down the bench and casually tell *Malcolm Brogdon* to fix it — Cousin DPOY (not notable) (@AndrewDoxy) October 22, 2022

Student perspective

Woof the fact that the next two UVA football games are both noon kickoffs ain’t pretty. I know it’s all TV based and all that, but my goodness this team has played way too many early home games. Considering that the Richmond game kicked at 12:30, the ODU contest got started at 2:00, the Louisville game opened at 12:00, and now the Miami and UNC outings will also start at noon, it’d be nice to throw in a night, evening, or even a mid-afternoon start time in the final two home games of the season.

Regardless, Thanksgiving Break is getting just a bit closer everyday and, soon thereafter, the end of this fall semester. With the grind of the last month or so, that will be an absolute relief and something that everybody on Grounds is very well aware of.

Otherwise, not too much to update on the student front today. But stay tuned to the blog today as we start to plug out pre-Miami content for this Saturday’s matchup.