Around the Corner 10/26: Trey Murphy scores 22 in a perfect game and UVA football focusing on special teams

Trey Murphy’s perfect night shooting fuels Pelicans’ short-handed win over Mavericks — Nola.com

With Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones all out last night agaisnt the Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks, Trey Murphy stepped up to help lead the Pelicans to a close win as he scored 22 points on 8-8 shooting from the floor, 4-4 shooting from deep, and 2-2 free throw shooting. That’s a perfect game if I’ve ever seen one.

“He’s just growing,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Murphy. “He’s such a huge part of what we want to accomplish. He’s figuring it out the more and more we progress in the season. He puts the work in.

“He’s another young guy that we’re expecting big things from. I think we’re starting to see a glimpse of it.”

Analyzing UVA football’s depth chart ahead of the Miami game — Streaking the Lawn

Meanwhile, UVA football released its depth chart with a couple worthwhile changes, but not too too much more than that.

Virginia, Tony Elliott focused on correcting special teams issues — Richmond Times Dispatch

Perhaps what Elliott emphasized most in his weekly presser yesterday, the ‘Hoos are looking to drastically improve their special teams play in the back half of the season and are committed to playing offensive and defensive starters for that cause.

“I told the team we should have lost the game based off of how we played on special teams,” Elliott said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “You miss field goals and extra points, you’re getting punts blocked, you should lose the football game.”

Trey Murphy III showed out in the @PelicansNBA W!



22 PTS, 5 REB, 4/4 3PM



He shot a perfect 8/8 from the field #KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/gooX8SjNDg — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2022

Brennan Armstrong can struggle so much but is still fourth in the ACC in yards per game.

Total offense leaders heading into Week 9! #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/xHO9KbINMf — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 25, 2022

