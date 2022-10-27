UVA Football Fan Reacts Survey: Not much has changed for Wahoo fans following the GT win

As the Virginia Cavaliers are fewer than 48 hours away from kicking off against the Miami Hurricanes, we’ve got the results from this weeks UVA Football Fan Reacts Survey as we surveyed the Wahoo faithful on three different questions.

First up, we wanted to know how the Georgia Tech win and ending the three-game losing streak has UVA fans feeling about the team this season. A wide majority of 60% voted to say that they feel the same about the ‘Hoos, which makes plenty of sense considering how ugly the game was, what type of opponent Georgia Tech is, and since the Yellow Jackets played their backup quarterback for most of the game.

That said, 35% of fans said that the win has them feeling better about the season. At the very least, UVA proved that it can win an ACC game. Early wins against Richmond and Old Dominion certainly didn’t look amazing (neither did this one, either), but beating a conference foe should at least spark a little bit of optimism. And, fortunately for Tony Elliott’s squad, just 5% of respondents said that they feel worse about the team after last Thursday’s win.

Next up, we wanted to hear about how the UVA fanbase thinks the team will finish the season with five remaining contests including games against Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Tech. For 39% of Wahoo fans, going 2-3 over the final five games is the most likely outcome. Another 27% were more pessimistic by predicting the ‘Hoos to finish 1-4, while 25% chose 3-2. That’s notable considering that, to reach bowl eligibility, Virginia has to finish the season 3-2 or better. Lastly, 5% of respondents voted that UVA will go 4-1, while 4% said 0-5.

Looking back to last Thursday’s win, we decided to hear from you all on who your MVP was from the win. With a near majority and 44% of the vote, Chico Bennett was the leading vote-getter with 44% after his seven tackle, two sack performance. Linebacker Nick Jackson (eight tackles, two sacks) wasn’t too far behind with 29%.

After a highlight reel touchdown catch and run and 99 receiving yards on the game, Dontayvion Wicks received 14% while his quarterback Brennan Armstrong got just 6% likely as a result of his two interceptions and near fumble in the red-zone on a handoff.

Slot corner Jonas Sanker got 7% of the vote as he had five tackles and two pass breakups.

