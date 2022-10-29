Virginia vs Miami Football GAME THREAD

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Lastly, here are media game notes from UVA:

Virginia Returns Home to Host Miami on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (3-4, 1-3 ACC) commences a four-game homestand on Saturday (Oct. 29) when it hosts Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast ACC Regional Networks as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

GAME COVERAGE: Saturday’s contest will air local in Charlottesville on MASN. For a complete list of Regional Sports Networks scheduled to carry the game visit: https://theacc.com/sports/2022/10/19/FB_RSN_MIA_UVA_22.aspx. The pregame radio show on the Virginia Sports Radio Network will begin at 11:30 a.m. Fans can listen to the game on the Virginia Sports App, the TuneIn App and any one of the VSRN affiliates across the commonwealth. For a list of expanded coverage visit: virginiasports.com/radio

INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP

• Virginia will be home for four-straight weekends and not leave the Commonwealth for the remainder of the 2022 regular season.

• UVA last played four-straight home games in 2020 but has only played on four-consecutive Saturdays at Scott Stadium during the 1951 and 1970 seasons.

• The Cavaliers are 2-1 at home this season and own a 23-6 record at Scott Stadium since 2018. The 23 home wins are the third most in the ACC behind Clemson (30) and NC State (26) and the most of any ACC Coastal Division school in the last five years.

• After visiting Miami in each of the last three seasons, Virginia will host the Hurricanes for the first time since 2018. The Cavaliers upset a then-No. 16 Miami team with a 16-13 victory in that contest, the first win over a ranked opponent at home since 2014.

• Virginia has won four of the last five meetings against Miami at Scott Stadium.

• Miami and Virginia are two of the top teams in the country in getting after the quarterback. The Hurricanes are averaging 3.43 sacks per game, second most in the ACC and eighth most in the country. The Cavaliers rank third in the ACC and 11th most in the country with 3.29 sacks per game.

TOP STORYLINES

• Saturday’s contest is crucial for both teams to keep their Coastal Division title hopes alive. UVA and Miami are two of the four Coastal teams with one win. The Cavaliers have first-place North Carolina on deck next weekend.

• After becoming UVA’s all-time leader in career touchdowns last week against Georgia Tech, Brennan Armstrong has his sights set on the ACC record books. The southpaw sits 376 yards away from 10,000 yards of total offense for his career. Only 14 players in league history have reached 10,000 yards in their careers.

• The Virginia defense is coming off one of the most dominant efforts in the last decade. The Cavaliers yielded only 202 yards of total offense (146 pass/56 rush) against Georgia Tech, the fewest against an ACC/FBS opponent since 2013.

• In addition, the Cavaliers accumulated eight sacks, the second-most ever in a game in program history and the most since setting the school record with nine against Duke in 2006. UVA has recorded eight sacks in a game, four times, most recently in 1996 against Wake Forest.