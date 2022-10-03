Around the Corner 10/3: Ty Jerome reportedly joining Warriors, UVA football picks up a commitment, and soccer is rolling

Good afternoon my friends and welcome back to Around the Corner, chit-chatting about the Virginia Cavaliers. After a disgusting weekend of wind, rain, and clouds, the sun is shining in Charlottesville which hopefully is a sign of better times to come for the UVA football program in particular.

Notable news

Virginia’s Tony Elliott working on getting players to ‘buy in’ after loss to Duke —Wahoos247

Starting the week off with a good story from Jacquie, seems like Elliott is gonna be going back to the basics a bit after Saturday’s humbling loss to Duke.

Malcolm Brogdon looks good in supporting role in strong Celtics preseason debut — Boston Herald

Finishing with 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3pt), nine assists, and five rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench, Malcolm Brogdon had a good outing in his first preseason game with the Boston Celtics. Likely to be Boston’s sixth man this season, he performed that role very well and should prove to be an incredibly valuable piece for this championship contender. Fellow Wahoo Sam Hauser had 14 points for the C’s, shooting 5-6 from the field and 4-5 from beyond the three-point arc.

Indianapolis DB Trent Baker-Booker talks commitment to Virginia — Wahoos247

While UVA was getting clobbered by Duke on Saturday night, the ‘Hoos picked up a commitment from Indianapolis DB Trent Baker-Booker. An unranked and unheralded recruit, Baker-Booker could be a guy on the rise. His high school coach describes his strengths and recent developments in 247’s story:

“His length is probably the first thing that jumps out at you. You like long corners and long defensive backs that cover up a lot of things on the back end. He’s done a great job developing his football IQ this season. That jump you like to see out of your juniors and seniors year to year he’s definitely made that for us. I think if he’ll continue to do that every level he’ll be good.”

#2 Virginia women’s soccer knocks off #4 Duke, 1-0 — Streaking the Lawn

At least one Wahoo program got a big win in Durham this weekend with the Wahoo women’s soccer team taking care of business with a 1-0 win against the Blue Devils. We’ve got the full game story with analysis of the result.

Social media dive

After being traded from OKC to Houston and promptly being waived, Ty Jerome now looks to be on his way to California to try and push for a roster spot or two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors and guard Ty Jerome are in talks on a camp deal to compete for a roster spot after he clears waivers Monday, sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. Warriors still finalizing plan for two-ways/empty 15th over next couple weeks. Unlikely they fill 15th for tax savings. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 2, 2022

Speaking of Hauser and Brogdon, here’s a nice little connection between the two of them which resulted in a Hauser three:

Pretty rough defensive breakdown here from Charlotte — simple SLOB play into a DHO exchange between Sam Hauser + Malcolm Brogdon: Rozier doesn't switch, Hauser wide open for the 3 off the pick-and-pop pic.twitter.com/yv13uPgPxO — Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) October 2, 2022

He only had one catch on Sunday, but Jelani Woods made it count as he bulldozed his way to a 33-yard gain.

Now playing professionally in Spain for Joventut Badalona, Kyle Guy had a big game over the weekend, finishing with 27 points in his team’s 101-97 victory.

Student perspective

It’s still fall break here on Grounds which is a sorta fun time to be hanging around. The weather this weekend was gross but today’s been beautiful so far. Got to spend some time around Cville this weekend. Hit up the Guadalajara off of 29, headed out to Crozet to Chile’s Orchard, and went for a cool drive through the hilly country roads out there.

As you all likely noticed, we had Dan and Ben on postgame stories this weekend as I took Saturday off from writing. But, rest assured, I’ll be plugging out some postgame content later today as we reassess what this season is going to be for the Virginia football program.

Stay tuned to the blog as we roll into this weekend’s game against Louisville and go ‘Hoos.