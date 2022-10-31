Around the Corner 10/31: NBA ‘Hoos keep rolling, UVA football misses too many opportunities, and UVA basketball recruiting takeaways

Happy Halloween my fellow ‘Hoos and thank you so very kindly for joining me for another day of Around the Corner, taking a look at the world of Virginia Cavaliers athletics.

Notable news

Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Brogdon plays key role in bounce-back win — NBC Sports Boston

Brogdon has been as advertised through the first six games of his Celtics career. The veteran guard gave an efficient performance Sunday, scoring 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting (8-of-8 from the free throw line) with four assists and zero turnovers in 23 minutes.

Brogdon scored seven points in the third quarter to help the C’s go on a 12-4 run that pushed their lead to 19 entering the fourth quarter.

Brogdon has scored in double-figures in four of Boston’s six games. He’s also running the offense with limited turnovers (1.6 per game) and finding shooters open looks. If Brogdon stays healthy, the Celtics’ second unit is going to be much improved over last season.

Opportunities Missed: Virginia Offense Squanders Chances in Loss to Miami — Cavaliers Now

It’s undoubtable at this point in the season that UVA football’s offense has a serious problem with scoring. It was obvious on Saturday with how many opportunities they had to punch the ball into the end-zone including three trips inside the Miami five-yard line in regulation, two overtime possessions that started at the Miami 25, and then two more overtimes with the ball placed on the three yard line. Yet, of those seven chances, UVA didn’t find the end-zone once and only generated 12 points, all of which were courtesy of kicker Will Bettridge. That’s not winning football.

UVA women’s soccer falls against Duke in the ACC Tournament, 2-1 — Streaking the Lawn

The women’s team continues to struggle at the end of the season this year with a tough loss to Duke last night in the ACC Tournament. The ‘Hoos will now await their NCAA Tournament fate.

Takeaways from Virginia’s Recruiting Year, and Things We’ll Learn By Next Offseason — Locker Room Access

Great piece from my dear friend Kevin Cook (HoozGotNext) over on Locker Room Access. He’s the recruiting expert.

Social media dive

Speaking of Brogdon, here are his highlights from yesterday.

Malcolm Brogdon tonight vs the Wizards:



23 points (season high)

4 assists

50% FG



The Celtics won 112-94!



pic.twitter.com/HgL8UcIgcG — Hoos In The NBA (@hoosinthenba) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Ty Jerome is coming on strong for Golden State despite playing on a two-way contract. In two games over the weekend he averaged 15 minutes, 7.5 points, and 1.5 assists. He could very well carve out a bench role for the Warriors.

Student perspective

With Halloween weekend come and gone (I think, not sure how Halloween on a Monday works), it really is starting to feel like fall here in Cville. Leaves have truly changed colors and Thanksgiving break is getting closer and closer. I’m still stuck in the mud of midterm season, but the light at the end of the tunnel is starting to get brighter.

After a jam-packed Saturday with the Miami game, I mostly took yesterday off from work and watched my Philadelphia Eagles clean up against the Steelers. Always fun to watch winning football from time to time.

And! Hey! In one week UVA basketball is back! We’ll have more preseason content coming your way this week so be on the look out for that.