Around the Corner 10/4: UVA football focusing on the details, players trust the staff, and Tony Bennett still being doubted

Fairly quiet news day yesterday, but things should ramp up today as the lead up to Louisville kicks off in earnest.

Notable news

Tony Elliott wants Virginia football team to improve on the ‘little things’ — Daily Progress

The devil’s been in the details for Tony Elliott’s team through five games and if the ‘Hoos can fix the issues they’ve had with the ‘little things’ that could help a great deal for a team that’s been consistently beating itself.

Virginia LB Nick Jackson: ‘These coaches have prepared us at the highest level, so we just have to trust them’ — Wahoos247

It’s been good to see the UVA players rally behind their staff in the face of defeat so far this season. Hopefully that can translate to the on the field product.

Social media dive

Speaking of the football team, this graph provides an interesting look at performance relative to expectations. Sure, it’s betting lines. But still, it’s worth noting how far left Virginia is which indicates that the UVA offense has been the worst relative to betting line expectations in the FBS. Meanwhile, the defense isn’t doing all too shabby. Not exactly groundbreaking, but further evidence backing the eye test.

One way you can measure how your team is doing is by looking at expected points via betting lines vs. what actually happened. Right = better offense than expected, Up = Better defense #CFB #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/oDLgXyYJ4W — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) October 3, 2022

Yeah this list is crap. Andy Katz is a good reporter but these lists are just silly click bait and I don’t love including it here but hey content is content. Debating which coaches are good at developing players is such a weird argument in and of itself. Half of it is based on recruiting rankings which are BS in their own way with this partially coming down to coaches’ scouting ability and the other half, arguably, a result of individual success of the players.

Regardless, even when taking in this rankings’ flaws, Bennett oughta be top-5 at the least. Get outta here with Matt Painter, Dana Altman, and Fran McCaffery.

The best of the best at player development according to @TheAndyKatz



1. John Calipari

2. Bill Self

3. Tom Izzo

4. Mark Few

5. Kelvin Sampson

6. Matt Painter

7. Scott Drew

8. Dana Altman

9. Fran McCaffery

10. Tony Bennett

https://t.co/lULVabhiV3 pic.twitter.com/e3EJc4i22g — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) October 3, 2022

Little look in at the lax world as former Wahoo Ryan Conrad continues to establish himself among the pro ranks. The still new PLL is a great product and if you have any interest in UVA lacrosse you’d love it.

Ryan Conrad looked a lot more like his @UVAMensLax college self for the @PLLWaterdogs during their @PremierLacrosse 2022 championship run - excited to see how he elevates his game next year as he continues to get more and more comfortable at the pro level pic.twitter.com/Pfz3dA09lQ — Adam Lamberti (@adam__lamberti) October 3, 2022

