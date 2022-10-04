Virginia football releases depth chart before Louisville contest this Saturday

Heading into this week’s contest against the Louisville Cardinals, the Virginia Cavaliers have released their depth chart with a couple of changes across the board including more three-deep players.

Offense

Jestus Johnson holds the starting spot at center after officially taking the job last week but then playing just 28 snaps compared to former starter Ty Furnish’s 36 snaps against Duke. That’ll be something to watch this Saturday especially considering that Louisville’s base defense is a bear-front defensive line with five guys on the line and one directly over the center. So far this season Johnson has been the preferred guy versus those fronts with more size than Furnish. But still something to keep an eye on.

Then, staying with Elliott’s messaging that player who don’t perform or commit costly mistakes (like penalties) will lose out on playing time, a few guys have been added to the offensive depth chart with Colby McGhee added as a third option at left tackle, Ethan Davies now the third guy at slot receiver with Billy Kemp IV likely to be out on Saturday, and true freshman Sean Wilson taking Sean Moore’s spot behind Lavel Davis Jr. on the outside.

Defense

Starting with the d-line, Aaron Faumui has been replaced as the top guy at defensive tackle by Ben Smiley. Faumui now has two personal fouls on the season after he was called for a second one against Duke. Michael Diatta was added as the third guy listed at DT behind those two.

As expected, Nick Jackson reclaims his spot as the starting MIKE linebacker after not being able to play in the first half of the Duke game due to his second half targeting penalty against Syracuse the week before.

Then, there were no changes to the special teams depth chart.