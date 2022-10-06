Around the Corner 10/6: Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser gelling, UVA women’s soccer kicks off against #3 FSU, and football prepping for Louisville

Good morning all and welcome on into another day of Around the Corner where we recap everything you oughta know about the Virginia Cavaliers today. Let’s get into the action.

Virginia defense preparing for challenge of stopping dynamic Louisville QB Malik Cunningham — Daily Progress

UVA could have its hands full with Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham this Saturday, if he is cleared to play after getting dinged up against Boston College last week.

“They’re really well-coached,” [Defensive Coordinator John] Rudzinski said of the Cunningham-led offense. “They do a nice job running the ball and then they have nice complements in both play-action [pass] and then also drop-back pass, so as we know, [Cunningham] is a super-dynamic quarterback. He can make people miss in space and he can take an ordinary play and make it an extraordinary play.”

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing UVA women’s soccer versus #3 Florida State — Streaking the Lawn

Huge game tonight for the UVA women’s team at home against its arch nemesis Florida State. The second and third ranked teams in the country, these two teams are going to do absolute battle tonight at 8PM and we’ve got the game preview with insight from the experts at Tomahawk Nation.

5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Raptors as Sam Hauser, Malcolm Brogdon shine in loss — Boston.com

The Boston Celtics are turning into Virginia’s NBA team as Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser continue to shine in preseason action. Brogdon had nine assists in his second straight game while Hauser continues to light it up from deep with 22 points on 5-8 shooting from beyond the arc and 8-12 from the field. They were the two first takeaways in Boston.com’s game story:

Brogdon:

Malcolm Brogdon fits this team like Brad Stevens went to a tailor and ordered a role player. When the Celtics need offense, Brogdon can get to the rim. When they need creation, he excels as a passer finding 3-point shooters behind the arc (and as we’ll get to, the Celtics suddenly have a lot of 3-point shooters).

The Celtics’ bench offense desperately needed an injection of energy, creativity, and shot creation. Brogdon — who finished with a game-high nine assists as well as four points on Wednesday — brings all of that in a super-bench role.

At one point in the second quarter (when rotations might have still mattered), Mazzulla gave Brogdon a look with both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum off the floor. Joe Mazzulla’s job gets a lot easier if it turns out that Brogdon can keep the Celtics afloat even with Brown and Tatum on the bench, and — as Brogdon reminded reporters at Media Day — he was often a No. 1 offensive option with the Pacers.

Hauser:

Sam Hauser is automatic. The sharpshooter made his first four 3-pointers and five of his first six before missing a couple of contested looks later in the game when the Raptors didn’t have to respect the other players on the floor quite as much. Assuming he will get regular-season minutes — and his shooting suggest that’s a safe assumption — Hauser will get a lot of good looks this year.

Will the Celtics actually miss Danilo Gallinari if Hauser shoots like this and continues to hold his own defensively? More minutes for Hauser might be a positive. He notched 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Five reasons to still be optimistic about Virginia football this season — Streaking the Lawn

Promoting one of my own stories here, blegh. But figured it wouldn’t be bad to toss this one in. There are still reasons for hope! Even if there aren’t a ton of them... or more than five.

Lots of NBA preseason highlights for former Wahoos from last night so I’m just gonna plug a bunch of tweets/highlights here.

Another day, another dollar. Or at least that’s what I tell myself as the gloss of the new school year wears off and Thanksgiving break still seems a while away. Last day of my two day week (lol) is today, so that’s nice at least. Should be heading to the women’s soccer game tonight with the plan of picking up some form of dinner on the corner before biking to Klockner.

