Pierce and Zach are back this week - and joined by Dan Siegel! The trio lament all the things that went wrong for the Hoos down in Durham and the state of a team that sits with a losing record and winless in conference play. It’s not quite what our optimism projected for the season and this new coaching staff...so what exactly is going wrong? Or more importantly...why is it going wrong? The crew discuss what they think could be the cause(s) and how the team can turnaround it’s season. The word “buy in” is used a fair amount.
Filed under:
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 10/6/22 - Duke Loss Lamentations
Some cathartic discussion following another disappointment
