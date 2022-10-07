Streaking the Lawn’s Week 5 ACC Football Power Rankings

Both Wake and NC State have failed our hopes of taking Clemson from the top. Meanwhile at the bottom, well, UVA now finds itself at the basement. Yay, football.

1. Clemson Tigers (5-0, 3-0)

Last week: win 30-20 vs. NC State. This week: at BC

The Tigers have made it through their two toughest games of the season unscathed. BC probably isn’t going to provide much of a threat, but Clemson does have FSU next week. No, we shouldn’t even think that is going to happen.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1)

Last week: win 31-21 at FSU. This week: vs. Army

The Deacs continue to impress. Most thought FSU could contend, but Wake made sure to show the Noles weren’t even up to their standard. Big ups to Wake for scheduling Army, but taking on a triple option team in the middle of the year can’t be fun to prepare for.

3. NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1)

Last week: loss 30-20 at Clemson. This week: vs. FSU

Yes, State lost the biggest game of their season, but an 11-1 season is still on the table which would surely get the Wolfpack into a NY6 game.

4. Florida State Seminoles (4-1, 2-1)

Last week: loss 31-21 at Wake. This week: at NC State

The Noles aren’t quite back. With Clemson, State, and Syracuse still on the schedule, who knows how this season will end up. A bowl game is probably still achievable, but there isn’t two more sure wins on the schedule, so who knows.

5. Syracuse Orange (5-0, 2-0)

Last week: win 59-0 vs. Wagner. This week: Bye

A win over Wagner isn’t going to do much other than getting the Orange one more win closer to a bowl game, which didn’t really seem possible at the start of the season. The rest of the schedule isn’t favorable, so 8 or 9 wins probably isn’t going to happen, but 7 might be.

6. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0)

Last week: win 41-10 vs. VT. This week: at Miami

Heels still have the ACC Coastal in their grasp, but they’ll need to take care of business this weekend against the other decent team in the division.

7. Miami Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0)

Last week: Bye. This week: vs. UNC

The U isn’t back. We know that much. It still can win the division and has a showdown with Clemson in November. The Canes can still make noise and be annoying, which is all the really want to be anyway.

8. Pittsburgh Panthers (3-2, 0-1)

Last week: loss 26-21 vs. GT. This week: vs. VT

It’s indescribable. GT fires their coach then beats the ACC Coastal favorite the next weekend. Who knew?

9. Duke Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0)

Last week: win 38-17 vs. UVA. This week: at GT

And now we get to the real favorites of the ACC Coastal. We should all welcome our Duke football overlords.

10. Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3)

Last week: loss 34-33 at BC. This week: at UVA

Losing to BC is really bad. Losing to UVA and BC in back to back weeks is a fireable offense. Let’s hope Scott Satterfield doesn’t make it out of CHO on Saturday.

11. Boston College Eagles (2-3, 1-2)

Last week: win 34-33 vs. Louisville. This week: vs. Clemson

Heyyyy, good job Eagles. I thought you weren’t going to win another game other than your matchup with UConn later on. Three wins isn’t great still though.

12. Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3, 1-1)

Last week: loss 41-10 at UNC. This week: at Pitt

Who else is looking forward to the Commonwealth Cup? A 5-3 showdown at the end of November is just what everyone wants.

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 1-1)

Last week: win 26-21 at Pitt. This week: vs. Duke

Two wins is probably more than most expected for the Jackets this year. Maybe they play inspired the rest of the season and roll off another win or two.

14. Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: loss 38-17 at Duke. This week: vs. Louisville

Started in the middle (7th), now we here. After having relatively low expectations, the football team has not lived up to those and finds themselves in the basement. Basketball season is almost here.

Shoutout Wiley for keeping the faith.