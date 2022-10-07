Around the Corner 10/7: UVA basketball offers another point guard, women’s soccer falls to FSU, and NBA Hoos keep impressing

Good morning, all and thanks for joining me on this fine October Friday. Plenty of things happening in the world of Virginia Cavaliers sports.

Notable news

Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Point Guard — Cavaliers Now

In the program’s continued search for the next point guard, Tony Bennett and company seem to have moved on to the 2024 class and have now offered the top player in the state of Minnesota in two-sport star Daniel Freitag.

A talented two-sport athlete who also plays wide receiver and defensive back at Jefferson Senior in Minneapolis, Freitag is being recruited by major conference programs in both football and basketball. Virginia joins Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin on the list of basketball programs that have offered Freitag so far. Minnesota’s football program has also offered Freitag and he has been recruited as a football prospect by Wisconsin and Notre Dame, who hosted him on a visit in September.

THE BIG PREVIEW: Virginia Football returns home looking for an ACC win versus Louisville — Streaking the Lawn

We’ve got the full breakdown of tomorrow’s contest looking at each side of the ball and how Louisville and UVA match up. Great write up from Tiki, per usual.

No. 2 Virginia Falls To No. 3 Florida State 1-0 — Streaking the Lawn

For perhaps the millionth time, the UVA women’s soccer team dropped a close one to Florida State last night, 1-0 after the Noles scored in the first 47 seconds of action and then held the lead for the remainder of the contest. The ‘Hoos had plenty of opportunities including ten shots on goal, but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

[Film Room] The Common Themes of Malcolm Brogdon’s Playmaking — Inside the Celtics

Mentioned Brogdon yesterday but this is a good read (and watch) which breaks down just how much he’s going to add to this Boston team this season.

Sam Hauser is for real: Time for the Boston Celtics to give him a bigger role — Hardwood Houdini

On a similar note, Sam Hauser continues to get the love from Boston and is making a real push to be a part of the reigning Eastern Conference Champions’ rotation.

Social media dive

Speaking of NBA preseason action, here’s De’Andre Hunter doing his thing in the Atlanta Hawks game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi. Dre finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes.

Dre in his bag pic.twitter.com/ruk8hUy9rV — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 6, 2022

Then, here’s a pretty sweet highlight of a current Wahoo in the same mold as Hunter. This poster dunk from Ryan Dunn in UVA’s first game in Italy was rumored to be epic, but was never included in any highlight reels. Well, yesterday UVA released it in a “best of Ryan Dunn,” video and whew boy, that kid can get UP.

Ryan Dunn poster dunk vs. Stellazzurra from Virginia's preseason trip to Italy. Dude can get UP



(video from @UVAMensHoops) pic.twitter.com/59sqQ61d8K — Ben Wieland (@BenWieland) October 7, 2022

Student perspective

Had my two morning classes and then proceeded to stop by the lawn to get some free Ben and Jerry’s ice cream from the UVA football coaching staff. Also got some cool videos of Tony Elliott talking to students. In the third video linked in my tweet he specifically instructs a few students to set their alarms for 11:15 on Saturday, shower to be ready by 11:30, and then head over to the game. “That’s all I ask,” he said, lightheartedly. Say what you will about Elliott, he seems like a very genuine dude who cares about kids and knows how to interact with them. Even was wishing students good luck on tests and whatnot in their classes.

Tony Elliott and staff hunting down students to hand out free ice cream and flyers for Saturday’s game vs Louisville: pic.twitter.com/nL2cLcrd1X — Zach Carey (@Zach_Carey_) October 6, 2022

Other than that, not too much to report on my end. I did happen to have my 5:00 PM discussion canceled today, which was pretty sweet. Planning to drive down 29 to Sakura tomorrow evening with some friends for a hibachi dinner. Whoop whoop.

Wishing you all a good weekend and one that maybe, just maybe, includes a UVA football win. See you back here on Monday.