ACC Betting Preview: Week 6

After a so-so week, we’re still five games over .500. We’ve got seven more ACC games this Saturday for betting enjoyment.

Louisville Cardinals @ Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia +2.5; Over/Under 50.5

All season I’ve been waiting for some regression to the mean with this Virginia team on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Last week, we saw it with the defense where the Cavaliers couldn’t do anything to stop Riley Leonard and the Blue Devil offense. When the Hoos aren’t getting turnovers, it’s easy to put up points. Now if the offense will only wake up. I think it happens this week and we’re set up for a shootout even with Brock Domann under center due to a Louisville Cardinal defense who struggles to stop anyone.

Pick: Over 50.5

Virginia Tech Hokies @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Pitt -14.5; Over/Under 42

This total is just too low. I’m willing to give Pitt a pass last week as Georgia Tech likely didn’t command their full attention last week. I was really disappointed that VaTech couldn’t get us over the total last week only mustering 10 points against a bad UNC defense. Pitt has a great pass rush, but they’re vulnerable in the secondary. The offense won’t turn it over as much as they did against the Yellow Jackets and we can take advantage of a total affected by market correction more so than a reflection of the two teams.

Pick: Over 42

Duke Blue Devils @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech +3.5; Over/Under 55

Perhaps the Yellow Jackets have found a second wind after they fired Geoff Collins. Perhaps the Yellow Jackets just caught a spark for a week because, well, of course they did. Either way, they picked up an upset win over the Pitt Panthers last week, but I don’t think lightning strikes twice. This is still a bad football team and the line is way too low.

Pick: Duke -3.5

North Carolina Tar Heels @ Miami Hurricanes

Miami -3.5; Over/Under 66

I’ve seen this movie before. Better team comes into a game with North Carolina after a lackluster performance in a loss to an inferior opponent. Two weeks ago, UNC faced off against Notre Dame and got shellacked, 45-32. Now they travel to Miami to face a Hurricanes team who lost to Middle Tennessee 45-31 that same day. With a week to get things right, I like the ‘Canes to bounce back and show they’re still one of the best teams in the Coastal.

Pick: Miami -3.5

Clemson Tigers @ Boston College Eagles

Boston College +20.5; Over/Under 49

Wake Forest, NC State, Boston College, Syracuse, Notre Dame. That’s Clemson’s current string of opponents. No offense to the Eagles, but one of these teams is not like the others. If the Tigers have any potential for a letdown, it’s this week on the road in Chestnut Hill. Boston College rides some momentum from their win over Louisville last week and won’t let this one get away from them.

Pick: Boston College 20.5

Army Black Knights @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest -16.5; Over/Under 65.5

Normally I’d be all over the Knights and the under in this spot. Army generally does a great job controlling the clock and not letting teams get away from them. But this Wake Forest team is going to roll. Army is weakest in the secondary and just won’t be able to keep up. I still wouldn’t be surprised if the game goes under, but I think the Demon Deacons get the number.

Pick: Wake Forest -16.5

Florida State Seminoles @ NC State Wolfpack

NC State -3; Over/Under 50.5

Had NC State pulled off the upset against Clemson last week, I’d be more inclined to take the Seminoles. But with the pressure of being the ACC’s top dog off their shoulders, I see NC State just able to play. And they’re better than Florida State.

Pick: NC State -3.5

Record: 22-17-1