Virginia vs Louisville Football GAME THREAD

The BIG PREVIEW is here with everything you need to know about this matchup including schematic breakdowns, keys to the game, and detailed analysis of Louisville's strengths and weaknesses. ALSO, check out our broader breakdown of Louisville from back in August. We've also got our weekly podcast where Pierce, Dan, and I looked back on the Duke loss and dissected what went wrong and what UVA needs to do moving forward.

Kickoff is at noon — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of post game content later today, tomorrow, and next week!

Lastly, here are media game notes from UVA:

INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP

• Virginia returns home for the first time since Sept. 17 and will play five of the next six games at Scott Stadium.

• Since 2018, Virginia is 23-5 at Scott Stadium, including a 2-0 mark this season.

• The Cavaliers are below the .500 mark for only the second time since the 2018 season and the first time since 2020 when began that season 1-4 before rattling off four wins in the last five games to finish 5-5 on the year.

• UVA is seeking to avoid its first 0-3 start in ACC play since the 2013 season.

•• Louisville will be the first opponent UVA has faced this season with a losing record. The previous five Cavalier foes have combined for a 18-7 overall records through the first five weeks of the season.

• Virginia and Louisville are two of the top teams in the ACC at getting to the quarterback. The Cardinals are averaging 3.20 sacks per game, tied for the most in the ACC and 13th most in the country. The Cavaliers are averaging 3.00 sacks per game, tied for third most in the ACC and 18th most in the nation.

TOP STORYLINES

• Against Duke, Brennan Armstrong pulled within one touchdown pass of matching UVA’s career mark held by Matt Schaub. Armstrong sits at 55 career TD passes, tied for the second most with Shawn Moore (1987-90) in UVA history.

• The 202 passing yards against Duke marked the 21st time Armstrong threw for 200 or more yards, breaking Schaub’s career mark.

•Saturday’s game will be the first since last year’s 34-33 thriller in Louisville. The Cavaliers erased a 17-point deficit, capped by a one-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong to tight end Grant Misch. The win for UVA was the first in five games at Cardinal Stadium.

• Saturday marks Virginia’s 97th homecomings game. The Cavaliers have won three-straight homecomings games dating back to the 2018 season and hold a 49-45-2 record on homecomings. The Cavaliers squared off one other occasion against Louisville on homecomings a 16-15 UVA victory in 1989.