Around the Corner 11/1: Anthony Gill starts for the Wizards, UVA vs Miami was a true battle of bad offenses, and Nick Jackson is ACC LB of the week

Good morning everybody and welcome back on in to Around the Corner as I take you through what you need to know about the Virginia Cavaliers on this first day of November.

Notable news

UVA/Pitt to Kick at Noon on Nov. 12 — Virginia Sports

Barf barf barf. Too much of a good thing is bad. Too much of a bad thing... well that’s a lot worse. These early kicks for home games stink. They limit tailgating, result in far lesser student attendance, and make for a less enjoyable atmosphere. Crossing my fingers that the Coastal Carolina game gets a night-time kick.

PFF grades, snap counts from Virginia’s loss to Miami — Wahoos247

Worthwhile read from Jacquie here. Although PFF does largely reinforce what the eye test displayed on Saturday. Offense = bad, defense = good.

Nick Jackson Named ACC Linebacker of the Week — Cavaliers Now

Speaking of defense equalling good, Nick Jackson was named the ACC’s linebacker of the week after his 14-tackle performance against the Hurricanes. Just as he was last season, he’s the ACC’s leader in total tackles so far this year.

Social media dive

Apologies for the redundancy, but these stats from Bill Connelly do emphasize what a weird contest Saturday’s was. Zero turnovers and only 26 points after 60 minutes and four overtimes is extremely rare. So, at the very least, be happy that the offense fixed its turnover problems for a game!

Sigh. I know what you guys have been waiting for. Let's just get it over with.



MIAMI 14, UVA 12



I'll say this: This was the CLEANEST game of horrible offense you'll ever see! pic.twitter.com/lqxz3hWYzN — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 31, 2022

On a more light-hearted note, here’s a funny little video of some scary activity in the Wahoo football facility.

Pivoting away from football, the NBA ‘Hoos keep making my life difficult with just how many of them are doing well. The first of today’s notes goes to Anthony Gill for his impressive outing last night.

Anthony Gill started and had 11 points (5-10 FG), 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in the Wizards’ 118-111 loss to the 76ers



pic.twitter.com/oB0jc8fKjV — Hoos In The NBA (@hoosinthenba) November 1, 2022

Good to see Joe Harris back healthy again for the Nets and making an impact on either end of the floor. While only scoring seven points against Indiana last night, he made his presence felt elsewhere.

Joe Harris has been just terrific defensively this quarter. He's done a great job matching up with Myles Turner in the post on numerous occasions, and he just ripped away a steal from Haliburton for the coast-to-coast finish. — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) November 1, 2022

That’s all from me today. Wishing you all a terrific Tuesday and I’ll catch you back here on the site later today and back in this space tomorrow.