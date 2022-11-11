Virginia vs Monmouth Basketball GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Monmouth Hawks

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACC Network Extra/Regional Sports Networks

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

After UVA beat NC Central by 12 on Monday, the ‘Hoos are back tonight tipping off against the Monmouth Hawks. To recap Monday’s victory we’ve got our five takeaways from the game along with this column on the individual winners, losers, and I don’t knows.

Tipoff is at 9:00 — leave your thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of post game content later tonight, tomorrow, and throughout the week.

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are media game notes from UVA:

Last Time Out

• Armaan Franklin scored a game-high 21 points to lead No. 18 Virginia to a 73-61 win over North Carolina Central in the season-opener on Nov. 7 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Franklin shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

• UVA’s 11 made 3-pointers (25 attempts) were its most since making 11 vs. Syracuse in the 2021 ACC Tournament.

• Virginia relinquished its 16-point first half lead in the second half as NC Central used a 10-0 run to gain a 44-43 lead.

• The Cavaliers outscored the Eagles 30-17 to gain the win.

• Kadin Shedrick, Reece Beekman and Francisco Caffaro each added 10 points.

• Justin Wright led NC Central with 20 points.

Last Time vs. Monmouth

• De’Andre Hunter scored a career-high 23 points to lead Virginia to a 73-53 win over Monmouth on Nov. 19, 2017.

• Kyle Guy added 13 points and Mamadi Diakite chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.

• UVA, who had 44 points off the bench, shot 52.2 percent from the floor and 81 percent from the free throw line (17-of-21).

• UVA had nine steals and limited Monmouth to 33.3 percent field goal shooting.

• Louie Pillari led Monmouth with 14 points.

UVA Ranked No. 18 in AP Poll

• UVA is ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

• UVA is ranked in the preseason AP top 25 for the fifth straight year and ninth in the last 10 seasons under Tony Bennett.

On The Horizon

• No. 18 Virginia hosts Northern Iowa in nonconference action on Monday, Nov. 14. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.