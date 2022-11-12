Virginia vs Pittsburgh Football (second half) GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 12, 2022

Time: 12:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Vegas Odds: Pitt -4

We split our preview of today’s game into two stories this week was Paul evaluated the matchups of UVA’s offense versus Pitt’s defense and Pitt’s offense versus the Wahoo defense.

Kickoff is at 12:00 — leave your thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of post game content later today, tomorrow, and next week!

Lastly, here are media game notes from UVA:

INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP

• Coastal Division foes Virginia and Pittsburgh will convene at Scott Stadium for the first time since 2018.

• Virginia has lost the last two games by a combined five points, including a 4OT loss to Miami on Oct. 29. Five of Virginia’s nine games this season have been decided by a touchdown or less.

• Apart from a season-opening, 30-14 win for UVA in 2019, the Panthers have won five of the last six games against Virginia, including a 48-38 shootout last season, the highest scoring game in the series between the two teams.

• Virginia is in the middle of a four-game homestand, only the second time in the history of the program that UVA has played four-straight Saturdays at Scott Stadium and the first time since 1970.

• UVA is 23-8 in its last 31 games at Scott Stadium. The 23 home wins since 2018 are the third-most by any ACC team, trailing Clemson (30) and NC State (28), and the most by any Coastal Division team.

• Pitt leads the ACC and ranks 10th in country in time of possession per game (33:23) while Virginia is last in the league with an average time of possession just under 28 minutes.

LAST YEAR’S MEETING VS. PITT

• Touted as one of the top quarterback matchups in all of college football in 2021, the battle between Brennan Armstrong and future first round pick Kenny Pickett lived up to the hype.

• Armstrong threw for 487 yards and three touchdowns while Pickett accounted for 340 yards and four touchdowns.

• Wide receiver Jordan Addison stole the show, catching all four of Pickett’s touchdown passes and finished with 202 yards receiving. He became the first UVA opposing wide receiver to catch four touchdowns in a game. His 62-yard touchdown with 2:10 remaining in the game all but sealed the game and helped Pitt clinch the Coastal Division crown.

• Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks each had double-digit catches and 100+ yards receiving. Thompson led the Cavaliers with a career-high 11 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Wicks caught 10 passes for 144 yards.