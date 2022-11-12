ACC Betting Preview: Week 11

We’re coming down to the wire, and at ten games over .500, it’s been a pretty decent year. That can all change in one weekend however. So, let’s see if we can keep the momentum going. Head over to Draftkings Sportsbook and join in on the fun.

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia +5.5; Over/Under 41

Virginia unders have been a pretty profitable pick this year, given Virginia’s inability to finish drives and their penchant for bad turnovers. Add to that the defense is really good. Pittsburgh won’t do anything crazy, but they should be able to run the ball at a decent clip against the Hoos. The total is pretty low, so it’s not like either team has to be spectacular on offense to get there. Pitt won’t force many turnovers, so I think Virginia can get it in the end zone at least a couple times. Along with Pitt being able to score a few as well, I think the game goes over.

Pick: Over 41

Virginia Tech @ Duke Blue Devils

Duke -9.5; Over/Under 49.5

After being fairly pedestrian most of the year, the Virginia Tech offense has decided to wake up...well, at least a little. While they’ve scored over 21 points in their last two they haven’t been able to close things out. This just isn’t a very good team. While the Blue Devils have dropped two of their last four, they’re still much better. Yet despite that, they’ll still be pumped to play Virginia Tech. It’s always nice to beat a perceived big boy in college football. They’ll be up for this one and so will their fans. I think they win easily.

Pick: Duke -9.5

Louisville Cardinals @ Clemson Tigers

Clemson -7; Over/Under 52

I have to tip my hat to the Cardinals. I thought last week’s visit from Liberty was a sure look-ahead spot for Louisville. But they met the challenge and walked away with a 34-10 win. Clemson meanwhile limps into this contest after having their College Football Playoff hopes dashed at the hands of Notre Dame. Still, Clemson can win out and hope for major chaos and have an outside shot. They have ZERO chance if they drop this one. Both teams like to keep things on the ground and the Clemson defense has the goods to bottle up Malik Cunningham. As long as the Tigers don’t turn the ball over, they should get the W. But with both teams liking to run the ball, I think this games stays under.

Pick: Under 52

Boston College Eagles @ NC State Wolfpack

NC State -18; Over/Under 41

Boston College hasn’t scored more than 15 points in five of its nine games this season, two of those games coming against defenses like the one they’ll see Saturday in Raleigh (FSU and Clemson). NC State isn’t great on offense, but they won’t have to be. Its defense will stifle the Eagles all game long and they’ll score just enough to not sweat.

Pick: Under 41

Miami Hurricanes @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech -1.5; Over/Under 44.5

Florida State is very good this year. Miami is not. But Florida State is not 42 points better than the ‘Canes. That was the classic case of a game getting out of hand and one team just throwing in the towel. Georgia Tech shouldn’t be favored against anyone in the ACC. It might be just that simple.

Pick: Miami +1.5

North Carolina Tar Heels @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest -4; Over/Under 78.5

I feel like their’s a certain number where a total is an obvious under. And having gone 14-5 this year betting the under, I feel like I have a good idea of where that number is. But I'm not touching this total with a ten foot pole. These two teams could hit this in the first half. Ok, they won’t hit it in one half, but they could come close. Instead, I think Wake is the play. At home, they’re the only team in the ACC that can go toe to toe with the Deacs. It could come down to the final drive, but I like Sam Hartman to come away with the play when it counts.

Pick: Wake Forest -4

Florida State @ Syracuse Orange

Syracuse +7.5; Over/Under 51

In the last two weeks, the Seminoles have been on a tear defeating Georgia Tech 41-16 and Miami 45-3. Syracuse on the other hand hasn’t been themselves in losses in the last three. Still, I think the Orange can hang. Even though the rivalry isn’t what it once was, a win over Miami in dominant fashion is a big deal for Florida State so there could be some letdown. Of Syracuse’s losses, two were on the road. Back at home in the dome, the Orange can keep it just close enough. I’m glad to be getting the half point over a touchdown.

Pick: Syracuse +7.5

Record: 39-29-1