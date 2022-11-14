 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

University Police names former Virginia Football player Chris Jones as suspect in fatal shootings

By Brian J. Leung
Heartbreaking news out of Charlottesville late Sunday night as University Police Department reported a shooting that resulted in three fatalities and two additional injuries at the Culbreth Garage.

UPD identified former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect involved in the shooting and remains actively looking for Jones, who they describe as armed and dangerous. According to the police, Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with blue jeans and red shoes. He may be driving a black SUV with VA license plate TWX3580. The police warned that if seen, you should not approach. You can contact 911.

In a statement released early Monday morning, University President Jim Ryan reiterated UPD’s warnings.

Jones, a current student, was a running back on the football team as a freshman in 2018, but did not play in any games. He is from Petersburg, VA, playing three years at Varina High School and one at Petersburg HS.

The names of the victims have not been released at the time of publishing this article. This remains a developing situation that Streaking the Lawn will continue to update, only as official information is released.

