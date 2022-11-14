Virginia football player D’Sean Perry reported among those killed in UVA shooting

Multiple outlets, including the Daily Progress and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, are reporting that Virginia junior linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry is among the three killed in Sunday night’s horrific shooting on grounds in Charlottesville.

According to the Daily Progress, Perry’s parents, Sean and Happy Perry, will be flying into Charlottesville from hometown Miami.

Football stats hardly seems to be what’s important here, but Perry appeared in six games this season, recording two solo tackles in Saturday’s matchup against Pitt. He had seven tackles on the season.

The Daily Progress also published this piece recounting Perry as “an exemplary teammate.”

As of the time of this publishing, the University is still on lockdown as the community is advised to shelter in place. The suspect, former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones, remains on the loose. Classes have been cancelled for Monday.

We’ll continue to update Streaking the Lawn as this developing story — this gut wrench of a story — unfolds.