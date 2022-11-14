 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia WR Lavel Davis, Jr. also among those killed in Sunday night shooting

By Brian J. Leung
Update: University President Jim Ryan confirmed this report in a live press conference late Monday morning.

Virginia standout wide receiver Lavel Davis, Jr. is also among those killed in Sunday night’s shooting on grounds, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. The report is based on a tweet from Newberry College TE Coach Sean Lampkin, Davis’s cousin.

It’s further supported by a tweet from former Woodland HS head coach Mathis Burnette:

At the time of this publishing, Davis and D’Sean Perry are two that have been identified as among the three fatally shot Sunday night at Culbreth Garage. Other names have been circulating but have not yet been confirmed.

Again, football stats aren’t what’s important here, but where the offense has found success this season, Davis has been a critical component. He had 16 receptions for 371 yards, averaging 23.2 yards per catch. He’s played in eight games this season, starting six of them. He missed all of last season following an ACL injury.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, remains at large, and the community is instructed to remain sheltered in place. Classes have been canceled for Monday as this horrific story unfolds. We will continue to update as we learn additional information.

