Chris Jones, suspect in UVA shooting, has been apprehended

Live on a press conference surrounding Sunday night’s shooting on grounds, University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo learned and shared that suspect Christopher Darnell Jones has been apprehended. Longo confirms that this did not take place on Grounds. Otherwise, they are not releasing any details yet surrounding where he was arrested or where he is being held.

University president Jim Ryan confirmed three fatalities: D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler — all members of the Virginia Football team. Two more were injured, one of whom remains in critical condition. Names have not yet been released.

The tragedy occurred on a bus in which UVA students were returning from a class field trip in Washington D.C. According to Longo, they immediately sent the emergency alert upon receiving the call around 10:15 pm last night. Several law enforcement agencies collaborated to help secure and process the scene. Perry and Chandler were found dead inside the bus, while Davis was transported to the hospital and passed away there.

Jones’ affiliation with the victims, if any, is unknown. Through the threat investment team’s investigation, Longo learned that in February 2021, Jones had a cancealed weapon violation which he was required to report and never did.

UVA students are advised to utilize 24-hour Counseling and Psychological services if they are in need. This can be done by calling 434-243-2643 or emailing the office through the FEAP website.