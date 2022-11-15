Virginia RB Mike Hollins one of the injured victims in Sunday’s shooting, in surgery Tuesday morning

After the University of Virginia confirmed the tragic deaths of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler following Sunday night’s shooting on Grounds, UVA football running back Mike Hollins has been confirmed by his parents to be one of the two other victims who were injured in the attack.

Michael Hollins Sr. confirmed to the Washington Post that his son was one of the victims, but that his status is stable and that “the doctors said he’s going to recover,” adding that “they said because of his age and physical condition, he’s doing exceptionally well.” According to the Post story, Hollins’ father said that his son was shot in the back.

Brenda Hollins, Mike’s mother, tweeted at 7:26 AM today that “Mike will be going in for his second surgery at 8:00 AM,” while she asked people to “Keep praying!!! And please keep praying for all of the families that are going through this horrific tragedy,” ending the message with Mike’s #7 and a praying hands emoji.

Hollins, a redshirt junior hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been having a career-best season in 2022 with his 213 rushing yards and 114 receiving yards this season both career highs as he’s been an important contributor in UVA’s backfield. While his family is from Louisiana, his mother and father each moved to Virginia in order to be able to watch him play.

With Hollins as one of the two injured victims, an ESPN report noted that UVA had confirmed that “the fifth victim is a female student who was in good condition as of Tuesday morning.”