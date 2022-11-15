Help support the families of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry via verified GoFundMe fundraisers

Following the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night, verified GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for the families of the deceased, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and now D’Sean Perry. To emphasize, SB Nation and Streaking the Lawn have been in contact with GoFundMe and we can vouch for the legitimacy of these fundraisers. So, rest assured, if you are able and willing to donate, your money will go directly to the Chandler and Davis families.

Created by a friend and former coworker of Chandler’s mother, this is the message posted for his family’s GoFundMe:

My name is Shelly Crais and I am hoping to support a sweet friend and former co-worker who tragically lost her son in a senseless shooting on Sunday night at UVA. So many have asked how to help. This is one way. I have added Dalayna Chandler, Devin’s mother, as the beneficiary for the amounts received. Thank you so much for considering. Please share this link.

Here is the GoFundMe link for Chandler:

The GoFundMe for Davis Jr., was created by a friend of his father with this message posted in the description:

Our hearts are heavy this morning as we wake up to hear of the shooting death of my friend Fallom’s son Tyler. Tyler was a star both on and off the field. He played his heart out for UVA and wanted to be the best, and he was. He loved his parents, his family, his community, and he had a love for football like no other. He worked hard coming back from two injuries to be one of the best college football players in the country. He was a rising star (both on and off the field) and the world was seeing what we all had known for a long time, that he was a talented one of a kind kid. His death is tragic and I cannot begin to imagine the pain that his mom and dad, brother and sister, and extended family is feeling. Please help us lessen the burden and donate to assist the family as they take on this terrible tragedy. Thank you in advance.

Here is the link for the Davis family fundraiser:

Additionally, since initially publishing this story GoFundMe has now verified two fundraisers for D’Sean Perry’s family.

Here is the message posted with the first of the fundraisers for Perry:

Hi, my name is Bradley Smith, Owner of The Original Clippers Barbershop in Palmetto Bay. This morning I read something that happens far too often, another school shooting. Unfortunately I recognized one of the names I read. D’Sean Perry, 1 of 3 students killed in the senseless shooting at the University of Virginia. Sean Perry, D’Seans father, has been bringing his son to our barbershop every week for as long as I can remember. We watched him go from a little kid to a handsome young man with a full scholarship playing football at UVA. Sean Perry is a role model father, putting the family first, providing and always giving all of our most valuable asset to his family...TIME.

The Perry family is now dealing with an unimaginable loss. We ask to please donate anything you can afford to help with a hefty amount of unexpected costs including travel expenses, certain moving arrangements, funeral service and much more. Thank you sincerely.

And the link to said fundraiser:

Here is the message for the second of the fundraisers for the Perry family:

It is with immense sadness as we mourn the tragic death of our friend D’Sean Emir Perry. D’Sean had the kindest soul and a positive impact on anyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His ability to put a smile on anyone’s face regardless of the situation made him truly special. He was a leader on and off the field who strived to be the best, encouraged everyone else to be their best, and excelled in the classroom. He was a man of faith who loved his friends, family, community, and football deeply. An avid lover of art and music whose artistic ability was unmatched. D’Sean was an integral part of the University of Virginia football program and worked harder and harder every day. Earning his role on the team was a super important moment in his life. He was the most unique and talented person that I’ve had the privilege to call my friend. D’Sean was truly one of a kind and I cannot begin to imagine the pain Happy, Sean, D’Shandra, and his extended family are feeling during this impossibly tragic time. Losing a child is unimaginable and I ask for your assistance in lessening the burden and donating to assist the family during this terrible tragedy.

Anything is deeply appreciated.

May he rest in peace.

With the link to that fundraiser as well:

Obviously, these were three tremendous young men who had significant and meaningful impacts in Charlottesville and elsewhere. If you are able, we at STL strongly encourage you to donate what you can in order to help their families. This is an incredibly trying and tragic time for them and any help will surely be appreciated.