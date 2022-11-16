Virginia football cancels football contest against Coastal Carolina

Coming off the deadly shooting that killed three Virginia football players and injured one more and another student, the University of Virginia announced that Saturday’s home football game against Coastal Carolina has been cancelled.

As its final home game of the season, it would have been senior night for Virginia. No decision has yet been made as to whether the Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg would still be played.

Coastal Carolina President Michael Benson released a statement via Twitter Monday evening, reminding everyone that “it’s important that we place our scheduled game at UVA this Saturday in the proper context and focus our efforts on supporting and grieving with our colleagues and friends in Charlottesville.”

Coastal Carolina is having an outstanding season, currently ranked No. 23 in the AP poll. The Chanticleers are 9-1 overall and sit atop Group A of the Sun Belt conference with a 6-1 conference record. Their sole loss was to Old Dominion, whom Virginia beat 16-14 earlier this season.

Virginia Tech football head coach Brent Pry also extended his support to the UVA football family.