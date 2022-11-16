UVA announces memorial service for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. on Saturday at 3:30 in JPJ

Following the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia this past Sunday, a memorial is being held this coming Saturday in John Paul Jones Arena to honor and remember the lives of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr.

UVA’s President, Jim Ryan, announced this in a video message posted Wednesday evening. After the football game against Coastal Carolina, which was scheduled for 3:30 on Saturday, was canceled this morning, the memorial will be held at the time that the football game would’ve kicked off.

The memorial will also honor the two students who were injured in the attack — who Ryan confirmed to be Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Fortunately, both appear to be headed towards full recoveries as Morgan was always in stable condition while Hollins endured two surgeries but is now on the path towards rehab.

Saturday’s memorial will be open to the public and live streamed for those not in person to be able to watch from home.