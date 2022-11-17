ACC Network to broadcast UVA memorial service live

ESPN announced Thursday afternoon that the ACC Network will broadcast the memorial service honoring the lives of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in Sunday’s deadly shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan.

The memorial service will take place in lieu of the previously-scheduled Coastal Carolina football game, on Saturday, November 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

For those of you in Charlottesville, it will take place at John Paul Jones Arena, with overflow seating at Klockner Stadium and Old Cabell Hall. All doors will open at 2:00 p.m. regardless of location.

For those unable to make it, the service will be streamed live online as well as broadcast on the ACC Network starting at 3:30, and is currently slated on ACC Network programming to go until 5:00 p.m. ET.