Virginia vs Baylor Basketball GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Baylor Bears

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Date: November 18, 2022

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: Baylor -5

UVA Basketball returns tonight against #5 Baylor after what has been a traumatic and horribly sad week in Charlottesville following Sunday night’s tragedy. While Virginia sports are returning to action, we want to emphasize that these athletes should be given the absolute benefit of the doubt as they head into competition despite still grieving the deaths of their classmates, friends, and brothers.

Additionally, as the families of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry continue to mourn the losses of their loved ones, you can help them to get through these times by donating to the verified GoFundMe fundraisers which we have linked in this article.

Lastly, here are media game notes from UVA:

For Openers

• No. 16 Virginia meets No. 5 Baylor for the second time.

• The Cavaliers meet their first top-five opponent since dropping a 98-75 decision to then-No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 26, 2020.

• The Cavaliers have captured championships in seven of their last eight November tournaments (Emerald Coast Classic, Charleston Classic, Barclays Center Classic, Corpus Christi Challenge, NIT Season Tip-Off, Battle 4 Atlantis and Legends Classic).

• UVA is 88-10 at JPJ in non-conference play under Tony Bennett.

• UVA has made 11 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 13-16, 2021 (12 vs. Notre Dame & 15 at Clemson).

• UVA ranks second nationally in turnovers per game (7), third in assist/turnover ratio (2.79), 11th in 3-point percentage (48%), 16th in 3-pointers per game (12) and 18th in scoring defense (51.5).

Last Time Out

• Isaac McKneely scored 15 points to ignite No. 18 Virginia (2-0) to an 89-42 win over Monmouth on Friday, Nov. 11 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• UVA held Monmouth scoreless for the last 4:33 of the first half and started the second half with a 19-4 run to ice the win.

• Ryan Dunn added 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks in his collegiate debut.

• UVA went 13 of 25 from 3-point range and out-rebounded Monmouth 35-21.

• Virginia’s game against Northern Iowa on Monday, Nov. 14 was canceled.

Last Time vs. Baylor

• Baylor defeated Virginia 79-61 in a neutral-site tilt on Dec. 28, 1968, in Greenville, N.C.

• Larry Gatewood scored a game-high 26 points and Richard Scallom added 21 for the Bears.

• John Gidding led the Cavaliers with 20 points and Mike Wilkes added 12 points.

• Norm Carmichael chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds.

• Baylor shot 45.8 percent from the field, while UVA shot 39.3 percent.

• The Bears took advantage of 18 UVA turnovers and converted 25 of 33 free throw attempts.