Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 11/2/22 - Spooky Scary Football Performance - Basketball Schedule Breakdown

Sad thoughts about football and happy thoughts about basketball

By Jay Pierce
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Miami at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Streaking The Lawn Podcast - Each week, your Streaking the Lawn podcast crew gets together to talk about the latest and greatest with all things Virginia and beyond.

Zach and Ben are back this week (Pierce couldn’t it make it :-( ) to break down the brutal 4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes. The football team is still in disarray but the duo highlight some of the better performances for the team - and discuss the specific issues you continue to see week in and week out from the offense. Coach Elliott’s first season on grounds has been a complete failure so far - while there remains mathematical hope for making a bowl game, the writing is on the wall that this week...which is disappointing.

As a brighter conversation, the duo break down the non-conference schedule for the men’s basketball team - because the season starts next week! They chat about the first handful of opponents for the Hoos - including the tough matchups against Baylor, Michigan, and potential opponents Illinois and UCLA.

Apologies for the Philly remarks.

Go Hoos

