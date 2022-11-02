Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 11/2/22 - Spooky Scary Football Performance - Basketball Schedule Breakdown

Zach and Ben are back this week (Pierce couldn’t it make it :-( ) to break down the brutal 4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes. The football team is still in disarray but the duo highlight some of the better performances for the team - and discuss the specific issues you continue to see week in and week out from the offense. Coach Elliott’s first season on grounds has been a complete failure so far - while there remains mathematical hope for making a bowl game, the writing is on the wall that this week...which is disappointing.

As a brighter conversation, the duo break down the non-conference schedule for the men’s basketball team - because the season starts next week! They chat about the first handful of opponents for the Hoos - including the tough matchups against Baylor, Michigan, and potential opponents Illinois and UCLA.

Apologies for the Philly remarks.

Go Hoos