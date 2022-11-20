Virginia vs Illinois Basketball GAME THREAD

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Date: November 20, 2022

Time: 3:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: Even

After beating Baylor on Friday in a big win, UVA basketball now has the opportunity to string together two big wins with today’s contest against #19 Illinois. The Fighting Illini beat #8 UCLA on Friday in a comeback victory.

Additionally, as the families of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry continue to mourn the losses of their loved ones, you can help them to get through these times by donating to the verified GoFundMe fundraisers which we have linked in this article.

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes from after the Baylor win:

Team Notes

• Virginia recorded its first top-five win since defeating then-No. 5 Florida State 61-56 on Jan. 28, 2020 at John Paul Jones Arena

• The Cavaliers gained their first top-five win away from home since defeating then-No. 4 Duke 65-63 in Durham on Jan. 27, 2018

• UVA is 3-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20

• UVA is 49-41 against ranked foes in the Tony Bennett era

• UVa started the second half on a 30-5 run

• UVA shot 13 of 20 in the second half, including 8 of 12 from 3-point range

• UVA shot 48 percent (12 of 25) in the first half and finished at 55.6 percent (25 of 45)

• UVA’s largest lead was 22 (62-50 at 9:38)

• UVA forced one shot clock violation

• Baylor led 33-30 at the half

• Virginia is 147-11 when scoring at least 70 or more points under Tony Bennett.

• UVA is 3-0 when scoring 70 or more points in 2022-23.

• Virginia is 42-1 all-time under when scoring 80 or more points under Bennett

• The Cavaliers aim for their eighth November tournament championship in the last nine seasons vs. No. 19 Illinois or No. 8 UCLA on Sunday, Nov. 20

Bennett Wins Watch

• Tony Bennett (319-117, 14 seasons) needs eight wins to pass Terry Holland (326-173, 16 seasons) as the all-time winningest coach at UVA

• Bennett (388-150) needs 12 wins to reach 400 career wins