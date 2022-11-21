BREAKING: UVA Football’s game with Virginia Tech canceled, season over

The Virginia Cavaliers’ final football game of the 2022 season has been canceled, per a release from the ACC, as the team continues to grieve the tragic losses of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. Understandably so, there is still plenty for the team to attend to in order to properly grieve and heal.

With the game slated to be against the Virginia Tech Hokies on this coming Saturday, November 26th, there had been rumors of the game being delayed until the following Saturday to allow the UVA team to take a more appropriate amount of time to return to practice. But, with this announcement comes the conclusion of Tony Elliott’s first season at Virginia.

While the results of his first campaign are far from anyone’s mind at this time, this does also mean that a collection of seniors including quarterback Brennan Armstrong have concluded their careers at UVA.

As another note, you can still support the families of Chandler, Perry, and Davis Jr. as they try to find some way to move on from such significant losses. We at Streaking the Lawn would greatly appreciate it.

Here is the GoFundMe link for D’Sean Perry’s family.

Here is the GoFundMe link for Devin Chandler’s family.

Here is the GoFundMe link for Lavel Davis Jr.’s family.