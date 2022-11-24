Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 11/24/22 - Honoring Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler

Zach is back this week - and joined by Caroline! The duo talk about the memorial service on grounds and reflect on the loss of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler. They share stories shared at the event, thoughts on social media, and creative ways the university could memorialize the players.

The duo also run through some recent UVA sports results, focusing on the amazing start both basketball teams have had this year. The mens team’s run in Las Vegas was certainly impressive - how have expectations for this season changed already?