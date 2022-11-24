 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 11/24/22 - Honoring Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler

Reflections on the members of our Wahoo community

By Jay Pierce
/ new
Memorial Held For University Of Virginia Football Players Killed In Shooting On Sunday Night Photo by Steve Helber-Pool/Getty Images

Zach is back this week - and joined by Caroline! The duo talk about the memorial service on grounds and reflect on the loss of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler. They share stories shared at the event, thoughts on social media, and creative ways the university could memorialize the players.

The duo also run through some recent UVA sports results, focusing on the amazing start both basketball teams have had this year. The mens team’s run in Las Vegas was certainly impressive - how have expectations for this season changed already?

