Virginia Basketball vs Maryland Eastern Shore GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 25, 2022

Time: 6:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -28.5

After two huge wins last weekend, the ‘Hoos return to action tonight against Maryland Eastern Shore. We’ve got the preview for tonight’s game here along with an analytical analysis of why the UVA offense has been so much better this season, and a hoops mailbag addressing any of the questions you could have about this team and more.

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

For Openers

• No. 5 Virginia returns to the top-5 in the national rankings for the first time since a preseason No. 4-ranking in 2020-21.

• UVA is 4-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20.

• Continental Tire Main Event MVP Reece Beekman earned his first ACC Player of the Week award for his efforts in Las Vegas.

• UVA is shooting 46.9 percent from 3-point range compared to 32.3 percent in 2021-22.

• UVA is 89-10 in non-conference action under Tony Bennett at John Paul Jones Arena

• UVA ranks first nationally in free throws made per game (22.5)and free throw attempts per game (30.5), fifth in 3-point percentage (46.9%), 11th in assist/turnover ratio (1.72) and 19th in turnovers per game (10.0).

UVA Ranked No. 5 in Latest AP Poll

• UVA is ranked No. 5 in the latest AP national poll.

• UVA returns to the top-5 for the first time since a No. 4-preseason ranking in 2020-21.

• The Cavaliers’ last top-5 ranking during the regular season was on Dec. 2, 2019.

• The Cavaliers were ranked No. 18 in the AP Preseason poll.

• UVA was ranked in the preseason AP top-25 for the fifth straight year and ninth in the last 10 seasons under Tony Bennett.

Scoring Surge

• UVA is averaging 79.5 points per game, which is the highest in the Tony Bennett era.

• UVA has scored 70 or more points in its first four games for the first time since starting 2018-19 with five games of 70 or more points.

• UVA is 148-11 when scoring 70 or more points under Bennett.

• The Cavaliers are shooting 49 percent from the field, including 46.9 from 3-point range.

• UVA shot 44.9 percent from the field, including 32.3 percent from 3-point range, last season.