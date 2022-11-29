Virginia Basketball vs Michigan GAME THREAD

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Date: November 29, 2022

Time: 9:30 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -3.5

Now up to #3 in the AP Poll, Virginia plays in its first road game of the season tonight against Michigan in what will be a test of UVA’s interior defense. We’ve got the full game preview for you here.

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

Scoring Surge

• UVA is averaging 78 points per game, which is the highest in the Tony Bennett era.

• UVA has scored 70 or more points in its first five games for the first time since 2007-08.

• UVA is 149-11 when scoring 70 or more points under Bennett.

• The Cavaliers are shooting 49.8 percent from the field, including 44.8 from 3-point range and 73.6 from the charity stripe.

• UVA shot 44.9 percent from the field, including 32.3 percent from 3-point range, last season.

All-Time vs. Michigan

• Virginia is 2-2 all-time vs. Michigan, including a 1-0 mark in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

• The Cavaliers meet the Wolverines for the first time in 12 years when UVA posted a 70-58 win over Michigan in the 2011 Challenge in Charlottesville.

• UVA meets Michigan for the first time in Ann Arbor.

• The Wolverines are 2-0 in neutral site contests against the Cavaliers, including a 66-52 win in Pittsburgh in the inaugural meeting on Dec. 28, 1951.

• Michigan defeated Virginia 102-65 in the 1989 NCAA regional finals en route to the national championship.

• UVA topped Michigan 79-68 in the 1980 NIT quarterfinals en route to the championship.

All-Time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

• UVA has a 13-8 record in the Challenge.

• UVA dropped a 75-74 decision to Iowa in last year’s Challenge.

• The Cavaliers have won eight of their last 11 Challenge games.

• UVA is 6-5 on the road in the event, including a 5-1 mark in its last six road games in the event.

• Virginia’s 2020 Challenge contest vs. Michigan State was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers’ program.