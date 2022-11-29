Seven UVA Football players selected to All-ACC Teams

With the ACC releasing it’s All-ACC teams from the 2022 football season, seven Virginia Cavaliers have been named, spearheaded by the Wahoo defense which had five guys selected.

Deservedly so, cornerback Anthony Johnson was picked as one of two corners on the first team while fellow outside corner Fentrell Cypress III was placed on the second team. Only NC State’s Aydan White received more votes among cornerbacks. Those two were incredible all season long for the Wahoos as their 1.4 and 1.56 passes defensed per game are eighth and fourth in the country.

Linebacker Nick Jackson, who is an All-ACC selection for the third consecutive season, joined Cypress III on the second team defense. Meanwhile ,punter Daniel Sparks was also on the second team after he tied the program’s season average punting record with 46.8 yards per punt.

UVA’s lone offensive player to be selected and the team’s leading receiver, wide receiver Keytaon Thompson made the conference’s third team. On Honorable Mention, defensive end Chico Bennett, who led the team with seven sacks, and defensive tackle Aaron Faumui, who led the team with 8.5 tackles for loss, were Virginia’s sixth and seventh selections.

First Team All-ACC

CB – Anthony Johnson

Second Team All-ACC

CB – Fentrell Cypress

LB – Nick Jackson

P – Daniel Sparks

Third Team All-ACC

WR – Keytaon Thompson

Honorable Mention

DE – Chico Bennett

DT – Aaron Faumui

Full 2022 All-ACC Football Teams

First-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB - Drake Maye, North Carolina, 177

RB - Israel Abanikanda, Pitt, 187

RB - Will Shipley, Clemson, 164

WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 184

WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 184

WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 167

TE - Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 127

AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 166

OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 159

OT - Graham Barton, Duke, 132

OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 131

OG - Chandler Zavala, NC State, 119 (tie)

OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 119 (tie)

C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 132

Defense

DE - Jared Verse, Florida State, 163

DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 112

DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 160

DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 116

LB - Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 128

LB - Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 116

LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 116

CB - Aydan White, NC State, 117

CB - Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 84

S - Kam Kinchens, Miami, 139

S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 129

Specialists

PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State, 177

P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 133

SP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 131

Second-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB - Jordan Travis, Florida State, 98

RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 140

RB - Trey Benson, Florida State, 137

WR - Jared Wayne, Pitt, 114

WR - Tyler Hudson, Louisville, 109

WR - Johnny Wilson, Florida State, 81

TE - Will Mallory, Miami, 94

AP - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 81

OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 114

OT - Robert Scott, Florida State, 69

OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 88

OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 81

C - Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 57

Defense

DE - K.J. Henry, Clemson, 80

DE - Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 75

DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 95

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 61

LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 108

LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 75

LB - Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, 70

CB - Fentrell Cypress, Virginia, 69

CB - Storm Duck, North Carolina, 65

S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 91

S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 83

Specialists

PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 86

P - Daniel Sparks, Virginia, 97

SP - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 89

Third-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 82

RB - Henry Parrish, Jr., Miami, 49

RB - Justice Ellison, Wake Forest, 38

WR - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 68

WR - Antoine Green, North Carolina, 56

WR - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 50

TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 52

AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 64

OT - Matt Goncalves, Pitt, 66

OT - Asim Richards, North Carolina, 62

OG - D’Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, 57

OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 50

C - Will Putnam, Clemson, 51

Defense

DE - Yaya Diaby, Louisville, 65

DE - Keion White, Georgia Tech, 44

DT - Kobie Turner, Wake Forest, 53

DT - Cory Durden, NC State, 44

LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 63

LB - Trenton Simpson, Clemson, 58

LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 55

CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 64

CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 42

S - Darius Joiner, Duke, 63

S - LaMiles Brooks, Georgia Tech, 47

Specialists

PK - James Turner, Louisville, 72

P - Ben Kiernan, North Carolina, 53

SP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 74

Honorable-Mention All-ACC

QB - Riley Leonard, Duke, 22

RB - Treshaun Ward, Florida State, 31

RB - Tiyon Evans, Louisville, 30

WR -Thayer Thomas, NC State, 43

WR - Nate McCollum, Georgia Tech, 37

WR - Kaleb Smith, Virginia Tech, 22

WR - Jahmal Banks, Wake Forest, 21

WR - Antonio Williams, Clemson, 15

TE- Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina, 44

TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 27

AP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 32

AP - Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech, 18

OT - DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest, 38

OT - Renato Brown, Louisville, 32

OT - DJ Scaife, Jr., Miami, 31

OT - Timothy McKay, NC State, 30

OT - Silas Dzansi, Virginia Tech, 21

OG - Walker Parks, Clemson, 48

OG - Marcus Tate, Clemson, 38

OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 19

OG - Jalen Rivers, Miami, 16

C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 44

C - Corey Gaynor, North Carolina, 26

C - Maurice Smith, Florida State, 25

C - Jacob Monk, Duke, 25

C - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 21

DE - TyJuan Garbutt, Virginia Tech, 38

DE - Akheem Mesidor, Miami, 36

DE - Chico Bennett, Virginia, 35

DE - Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest, 21

DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19

DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 17

DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 36

DT - Leonard Taylor III, Miami, 34

DT - Aaron Faumui, Virginia, 22

DT - Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson, 18

DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 17

DT - Chibueze Onwuka, Boston College, 16

DT - Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, 15

LB - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, 51

LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 48

LB - Ryan Smenda, Jr., Wake Forest, 45

LB - Barrett Carter, Clemson, 36

LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 34

LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 25

LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 22

LB - Momo Sanogo, Louisville, 20

LB - Tatum Bethune, Florida State, 19

LB - Power Echols, North Carolina, 17

LB - Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, 16

LB - Vinny DePalma, Boston College, 15

CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 39

CB - Elijah Jones, Boston College, 37

CB - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 33

CB - Zamari Walton, Georgia Tech, 27

CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 26

CB - Marquis Williams, Pitt, 26

CB - Sheridan Jones, Clemson, 25

CB - Renardo Green, Florida State, 24

CB - Nate Wiggins, Clemson, 24

CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 23

CB - Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech, 19

CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 17

S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 37

S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 34

S - Ja’Had Carter, Syracuse, 33

S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 25

S - Brandon Johnson, Duke, 22

S - Jalyn Phillips, Clemson, 17

PK - Andres Borregales, Miami, 17

P - Mark Vassett, Louisville, 45

P - Porter Wilson, Duke, 16

SP - Mycah Pittman, Florida State, 59

SP - Tucker Holloway, Virginia Tech, 26