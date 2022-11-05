ACC Betting Preview: Week 10

A 4-2 week could have been one game better if only for a fluky Wake Forest touchdown late in last week’s game. But alas, we roll on. We’ve got seven games on the slate, so check it out and head over to Draftkings Sportsbook and join the action.

North Carolina Tar Heels @ Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia +7; Over/Under 60.5

If there were ever a week for Virginia’s offense to break out, it’s this one. Once again, they moved the ball against Miami, but bad play calling and costly mistakes doomed the Hoos each time they got it in close. One of these weeks they’ll cash in and I’ll feel silly taking the under. The defense will be tested by Drake Maye and North Carolina, but I think they can keep the Heels in check so this one doesn’t get too far away.

Pick: Under 60.5

Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech -3.5; Over/Under 40.5

22-18. That’s the implied total in this one. If you’re keeping track at home, the Hokies have scored 22 or more just three times this season while the Yellow Jackets have scored 18 three times as well. So, why do I feel good about taking the over here. First off, VaTech plays much better at home and Georgia Tech is hoping to get quarterback Jeff Sims after a couple game absence. The number isn’t too steep and crazier things have happened.

Pick: Over 40.5

Syracuse Orange @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Pitt -4; Over/Under 48

This game would have looked a lot different a few weeks ago. In the meantime, Pitt has fallen off while Syracuse has taken a beating. The Orange come into the game injury riddled looking like they need a break. Look for a physical game with both teams getting most of their work done on the ground. It’s getting to the time of year where these games are slogs and this the perfect matchup for that to happen.

Pick: Under 48

Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame +4; Over/Under 44

It’s not too often you see a total this low in college football. But the defenses are the stars of this battle of heavyweights. There appears to be some blustery weather in store for South Bend which has this total coming down all week. I say we take advantage of that as both these teams can still move the ball on the ground. I think Clemson comes away with the win, but I’d rather bet them at three than four, so I’m looking at the total and a 24-21 Clemson win sounds about right.

Pick: Over 44

James Madison Dukes @ Louisville Cardinals

Louisville -7; Over/Under 52.5

Don’t look now, but Louisville is on a three game winning streak, a far cry from their season opening loss to Syracuse. But the schedule does them no favors. After big wins over Pittsburgh and their upset demolition of Wake Forest a matchup with Clemson is looming. I’d forgive them if JMU doesn’t capture their full attention. So, I think Louisville gets the W, but JMU can keep it close or get in through the back door late.

Pick: James Madison +7

Florida State Seminoles @ Miami Hurricanes

Miami +7.5; Over/Under 53.5

It’s not every day you see the home team laying more than a touchdown in this rivalry, but here we are. Until I see otherwise, I’m betting Miami games under. Just like Virginia, the Hurricanes can move the ball but have trouble scoring. Florida State likes to keep it on the ground, so the clock will move. As long as the Seminole defense can keep the ‘Canes out of the end zone early, this one should stay under the number.

Pick: Under 53.5

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ NC State Wolfpack

NC State +3; Over/Under 54

What was that Wake? I was afraid taking the under a week ago since Sam Hartman loves throwing touchdown passes. And throw touchdown passes is what he did, just he threw them to the other team. Eight turnovers was an aberration though. NC State may have found something with MJ Morris under center, but it’s still their defense that will still carry them and I don’t think their offense has the ability to go blow for blow if it gets to that. The game will be close, but I don’t expect as poor a performance from Wake Forest two weeks in a row.

Pick: Wake Forest -3

Record: 34-27-1